15 nostalgic photos from AXED Red Hot Highland Fling – as event ‘no longer viable’ due to rising costs

It’s the “end of an era” for the Red Hot Highland Fling as council confirms the event can no longer be staged due to funding constraints.

The free event on Hogmanay has previously attracted more than 10,000 people into Inverness city centre.

However, it has been announced that the funding for the event can no longer be justified.

Cancellation of the event in previous years led to major disappointment for residents.

This was the case in 2009 thanks to a snow blizzard and in 2024 due to the redevelopment of the Northern Meeting Park.

Inverness Events and Festivals Working Group has been in talks with businesses about a possible 2025 event, however, no workable solution has been found.

Provost of Inverness Glynis Sinclair said: “Sadly, we have come to the end of an era of the Red Hot Highland Fling Hogmanay Event.

Red Hot Highland Fling cancelled due to costs

“It is with regret that we confirm that this major event in the Inverness Events and Festivals programme will no longer feature on the winter festival calendar of events.

“We have hosted some amazing bands over the years with fantastic crowds, and I would like to thank everyone who has attended an Inverness Hogmanay event since it was first hosted in 2008.”

The normally free event was threatened due to rising costs, so in 2023 entry charges were introduced.

Due to this, the event capacity was halved to around 5,000 people.

This, combined with the threat of cancellation due to bad weather, made the event “no longer viable”.

Best moments from Red Hot Highland Fling

Read more: Inside Bught Park and Northern Meeting Park after £15m transformation to make venues fit for Hogmanay, concerts and sport