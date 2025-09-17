15 nostalgic photos from AXED Red Hot Highland Fling – as event ‘no longer viable’ due to rising costs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
15 nostalgic photos from AXED Red Hot Highland Fling – as event ‘no longer viable’ due to rising costs

The celebration has previously attracted more than 10,000 people to Inverness city centre on Hogmanay.

Revellers at the 2022 event. Image: Paul Campbell.
By Ross Hempseed

It’s the “end of an era” for the Red Hot Highland Fling as council confirms the event can no longer be staged due to funding constraints.

The free event on Hogmanay has previously attracted more than 10,000 people into Inverness city centre.

However, it has been announced that the funding for the event can no longer be justified.

Cancellation of the event in previous years led to major disappointment for residents.

This was the case in 2009 thanks to a snow blizzard and in 2024 due to the redevelopment of the Northern Meeting Park.

Inverness Events and Festivals Working Group has been in talks with businesses about a possible 2025 event, however, no workable solution has been found.

Provost of Inverness Glynis Sinclair said: “Sadly, we have come to the end of an era of the Red Hot Highland Fling Hogmanay Event.

Red Hot Highland Fling cancelled due to costs

“It is with regret that we confirm that this major event in the Inverness Events and Festivals programme will no longer feature on the winter festival calendar of events.

“We have hosted some amazing bands over the years with fantastic crowds, and I would like to thank everyone who has attended an Inverness Hogmanay event since it was first hosted in 2008.”

The normally free event was threatened due to rising costs, so in 2023 entry charges were introduced.

Due to this, the event capacity was halved to around 5,000 people.

This, combined with the threat of cancellation due to bad weather, made the event “no longer viable”.

Best moments from Red Hot Highland Fling

A display of bright fireworks at the Red Hot Highland Fling
A display of fireworks at Inverness’s Red Hot Highland Fling in 2023. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
A crowd of people wearing woolly hats watching the fireworks display
Thousands of people attended the event. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
A live band plays to a crowd.
Red Hot Highland Fling crowds were treated to great music. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Three women dressed warmly for the outdoor event.
The outdoor event called for warm clothing. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
A huge crowd of people at Inverness Red Hot Highland Fling
A huge crowd at Inverness Red Hot Highland Fling in previous years. Image: Paul Campbell/DC Thomson
The band Ho Ro on stage at the Red Hot Highland Fling
The band Ho Ro opened the show at Inverness’s Red Hot Highland Fling in 2018. Image: Supplied
Two women laughing and embracing at the event.
The enthusiastic crowd are always in great spirits. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
A young girl holding an illuminated toy sitting on the shoulders of an adult.
Youngsters join in the fun, staying up to welcome in the new year. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
A woman with a tartan scarf round her neck carries two drinks
Revellers make the most of the hospitality on offer. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Two musicians from the band Torridon playing a guitar and bagpipes
Torridon headlined the 2022 event. Image: Paul Campbell/DC Thomson
A family with two young children in front of the stage at the Red Hot Highland Fling
A family wraps up warm to see in the new year together at the Red Hot Highland Fling. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
The band Manran perform on the stage at the Red Hot Highland Fling.
Many bands, including Manran, have played at Red Hot Highland Fling. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Women with young children in the crowd at Red Hot Highland Fling
Thousands of people flocked to previous Red Hot Highland Fling events. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Two women wearing warm hats hold up illuminated spinning toys
Revellers keep warm and light up the dark, cold Highland night. Image: Paul Campbell/DC Thomson
A bright display of fireworks in the sky above the city of Inverness
A bright fireworks display over Inverness marks the arrival of the New Year. Image: Supplied

Read more: Inside Bught Park and Northern Meeting Park after £15m transformation to make venues fit for Hogmanay, concerts and sport

Conversation