Oban man jailed after harassing ex-partner while on bail

Sheriff Euan Cameron told Daniel MacKinnon that he needed to look after his mental health.

By Louise Glen
Oban Sheriff Court heard the case of a Bonawe Domestic Abuser
The case called at Oban Sheriff Court. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

An Oban man who broke his bail conditions to contact his ex-partner was told he looked “much better” after spending time in custody — but was still jailed for four months.

Daniel MacKinnon, 38, of Soroba Road, returned to Oban Sheriff Court for sentencing after previously admitting to breaching strict bail conditions not to contact his former partner or approach her home.

The breach took place in the early hours of July 16, just months after MacKinnon was granted bail on January 23 with strict no-contact conditions.

Oban man jailed after breaking bail to contact ex

MacKinnon had initially intended to challenge the full circumstances of the breach charge in mitigation, and witnesses had been called to give evidence.

But when the case was called, MacKinnon confirmed he still accepted guilt, while claiming the breach was not “flagrant”.

Defence agent Kevin McGuinness said MacKinnon believed the woman had contacted him first and invited him to speak.

“He seriously dropped the ball going to the house,” said Mr McGuinness. “He had taken cocaine and alcohol before he resolved to go to the complainer’s home.

“My client accepts he had no business going there, even if there was an invitation.”

The court heard MacKinnon had been remanded since August 6.

During this time, he had remained drug and alcohol-free and was receiving support.

“This is one of the most prolonged periods where he has abstained from drugs and drink,” Mr McGuinness added.

Sheriff Euan Cameron acknowledged the progress but highlighted the seriousness of the offence. He also said that MacKinnon looked “much better”.

Asking him how he felt, MacKinnon agreed that he was “doing well”.

Sheriff says breach showed contempt for court order

Sheriff Cameron continued: “The complainer had to come to court today, and the Crown had to prepare for the case. Therefore, I will not be offering a full discount on the sentence.”

Turning to the breach, he said: “You have a significant degree of culpability.

“If you had not taken drink or drugs, this situation simply would not have happened.

“You must have known the dangers you were causing to yourself when you went to the woman’s house. You harassed that woman. You broke the trust of the court.”

The sheriff jailed MacKinnon for four months, backdated to August 6, and imposed a five-year non-harassment order, banning contact with the woman.

Sheriff Cameron concluded: “I wish you all the best in your recovery. Make sure you look after your mental health and your son.”

