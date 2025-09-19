Oban hospital worker targeted by anonymous ‘toxic’ letters, court told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Oban hospital worker targeted by anonymous ‘toxic’ letters, court told

Jessie MacDonald, 61, is on trial at Oban Sheriff Court accused of stalking a nurse.

By Louise Glen
Lorn and Islands Hospital in Oban. Where the toxic letters case was heard
Lorn and Islands Hospital in Oban. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Anonymous letters sent to Oban Hospital described the working environment in the operating theatre team as “toxic”, a stalking trial has heard.

Three typed letters were shown to Oban Sheriff Court and discussed by former operating theatre manager Moira Robinson.

Jessie MacDonald, 61, is on trial accused of engaging in a course of conduct which caused a hospital worker and her daughter fear and alarm by sending offensive letters to the woman’s employers.

The course of conduct is alleged to have taken place between September 1 2020 and July 31 2021.

Accused denies harassment charge involving worker and daughter

The single charge alleges MacDonald, of Longsdale Crescent, Oban, repeatedly contacted the woman and her daughter by telephone.

It alleges she contacted the police about the woman during Covid, and monitored her home address and her social media activity.

MacDonald denies the charge.

Oban Sheriff Court heard the case of Jessie MacDonald who is accused of sending letters to Oban hospital
The case called at Oban Sheriff Court. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

On Tuesday, the court was shown three letters sent anonymously to the hospital.

The first letter was about the alleged victim and the author’s belief that she was unsuitable to be a hospital employee.

The letter alleged that she was facing criminal charges — something the theatre manager investigated with the hospital manager.

She spoke directly to the worker about the allegations, and no further action was taken.

A second letter followed, again making “unfounded” allegations about the worker and her lifestyle. This time, it claimed the hospital was being brought into disrepute because of her.

Mrs Robinson said: “The content of the letters was quite personal. Some of the information contained within the letter could only have come from my department.

“There were no concerns about the staff member named in the letter. I had no concerns about her professional conduct.

Manager says language in letters matched that of hospital worker

“The worker felt the letters had been written by a former partner.

“My manager suggested forwarding the letter to the police.”

A third letter — which Mrs Robinson did not open — was handed to Police Scotland for DNA and fingerprint analysis. A copy of all three letters was also sent to the hospital manager.

Asked by defence agent Graeme Wright if she had any suspicions over who had written the letters, Mrs Robinson said she believed it could have been a worker within the department.

She said: “The letter was bigging up a particular member of staff. I thought it was written by her. I had no proof — just an assumption.

“The word ‘toxic’ was also used in the letter. I had heard the same member of staff use that term.

“She had described the department as toxic, and that was echoed in the letter. No one else had used that word about the department.”

The accused does not work at Oban hospital.

The case will continue on January 20 2026.

Get the best of Oban and the Hebrides – straight to your inbox

Sign up for our weekly newsletter, curated by Oban-based reporter Louise Glen, for top local stories and community highlights.

Subscribe here

Join the chat on Facebook: West Coast Chat

 