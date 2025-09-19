Oban hospital worker targeted by anonymous ‘toxic’ letters, court told

Anonymous letters sent to Oban Hospital described the working environment in the operating theatre team as “toxic”, a stalking trial has heard.

Three typed letters were shown to Oban Sheriff Court and discussed by former operating theatre manager Moira Robinson.

Jessie MacDonald, 61, is on trial accused of engaging in a course of conduct which caused a hospital worker and her daughter fear and alarm by sending offensive letters to the woman’s employers.

The course of conduct is alleged to have taken place between September 1 2020 and July 31 2021.

Accused denies harassment charge involving worker and daughter

The single charge alleges MacDonald, of Longsdale Crescent, Oban, repeatedly contacted the woman and her daughter by telephone.

It alleges she contacted the police about the woman during Covid, and monitored her home address and her social media activity.

MacDonald denies the charge.

On Tuesday, the court was shown three letters sent anonymously to the hospital.

The first letter was about the alleged victim and the author’s belief that she was unsuitable to be a hospital employee.

The letter alleged that she was facing criminal charges — something the theatre manager investigated with the hospital manager.

She spoke directly to the worker about the allegations, and no further action was taken.

A second letter followed, again making “unfounded” allegations about the worker and her lifestyle. This time, it claimed the hospital was being brought into disrepute because of her.

Mrs Robinson said: “The content of the letters was quite personal. Some of the information contained within the letter could only have come from my department.

“There were no concerns about the staff member named in the letter. I had no concerns about her professional conduct.

Manager says language in letters matched that of hospital worker

“The worker felt the letters had been written by a former partner.

“My manager suggested forwarding the letter to the police.”

A third letter — which Mrs Robinson did not open — was handed to Police Scotland for DNA and fingerprint analysis. A copy of all three letters was also sent to the hospital manager.

Asked by defence agent Graeme Wright if she had any suspicions over who had written the letters, Mrs Robinson said she believed it could have been a worker within the department.

She said: “The letter was bigging up a particular member of staff. I thought it was written by her. I had no proof — just an assumption.

“The word ‘toxic’ was also used in the letter. I had heard the same member of staff use that term.

“She had described the department as toxic, and that was echoed in the letter. No one else had used that word about the department.”

The accused does not work at Oban hospital.

The case will continue on January 20 2026.

