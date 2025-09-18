Elgin High Street: Locals say it’s struggling but shop owners tell another story

While some locals worry that Elgin High Street is struggling, shop owners say business is thriving.

The Press and Journal spoke to retailers in the town centre to find out how trade is going.

Locals have been sharing their opinions in recent weeks, some bemoaning the lack of buzz and some taking to Facebook to brand it a “ghost town”.

The town centre has faced a wave of closures over the past decade, most notably losing the St Giles Centre back in January 2025.

Many locals said the town centre needs a proper revamp, with suggestions including more shops, improved cleanliness and reopening the pedestrianised road to traffic.

Shop owners have, however, highlighted the importance of speaking directly to local businesses.

They believe the town centre’s situation is not as bleak as some perceive.

And they have called on the public to support them and help retailers flourish.

So how are businesses actually faring in the heart of Elgin? We spoke to three local stores to find out.

‘Business has been thriving’ says Elgin High Street shop owner

Michelle Kirk has run Elgin florist Room to Bloom for 11 years.

Alongside her staff, Amanda and Meagan, she has noticed the High Street is busier than in previous years.

She said: “Business has been thriving compared to last year.

“It’s definitely busier.”

Michelle and her team have maintain a positive outlook for the future of the High Street – and have some suggestions of their own for revitalising the area.

“We’d like to see more shops taking over all the empty units in the St Giles Centre,” Michelle said.

“That would make a big difference.

“But there are already more businesses in the town centre than people realise.

“There are so many stores tucked down little alleys that people don’t know about.

“People are quick to say there’s nothing here, but actually there’s a lot.

“You just need to get out and walk around to see it.”

Room to Bloom’s incredible achievement

Room to Bloom enlisted the help of that business community when it raised £1,900 for the Cash for Kids charity.

Instead of seeking donations from the public, the team visited stores along the High Street to gather an impressive collection of items for a summer prize draw.

Michelle said: “About 70 prizes were donated by local businesses.

“It wasn’t just about raising money.

“It was also about getting people through the doors of different shops.”

The store has also organised ‘Support Local’ shop window displays, which aim to support the community and encourage people to shop local.

‘Elgin could be something really special’

Loxley and Spey has been serving customers for the past six months.

Behind the shop is Amy Derbyshire, from Nottingham, for whom it is her dream business.

Trade is beginning to gain momentum at the interior design store.

Amy said: “It’s definitely picked up now the heatwave has finished.

“Everybody’s moving from the gardens back inside and, with us being an interior shop, that’s good for us.

“We’ve also noticed we’ve got a lot busier since the children went back to school.”

Amy believes Elgin just needs a little extra support from residents to turn the town into ‘something special’.

“I think Elgin’s a lovely place.

“It just needs people to get behind it – and we need to fill it with more independent shops.

“Elgin could be something really special.

“It just needs that push in the right direction.”

‘There’s a lot more than people realise’

Yeadon’s of Elgin is one of Scotland’s oldest bookshops, with a history spanning more than 100 years.

And according to manager Jan Robertson, business has grown compared to last year.

She said: “Yeah, we’re steady and business is certainly up from last year.”

Jan believes shoppers often forget about parts of the town centre beyond the High Street, including Batchen Street, South Street and Commerce Street – home to Yeadon’s.

She said: “There’s a lot more than people realise.

“People don’t always appreciate the vibrancy and potential of the town centre – just take this corner for instance.

“There’s so many new businesses moving in.

“It’s going to be a fabulous part of town.”

Jan also stresses the importance of supporting local businesses in the centre of Elgin and is urging the public to play their part.

“It’s important for people to know that local businesses are out there,” she said.

“Supporting them is definitely a better option than going online or to big chains.

“If you don’t use it, you lose it.”

What are your thoughts on the Elgin High Street? Share your views in the comments below.