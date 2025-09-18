Elgin High Street: Locals say it’s struggling but shop owners tell another story

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Elgin High Street: Locals say it’s struggling but shop owners tell another story

Local businesses in Elgin's town centre have told the Press and Journal that despite residents’ ‘ghost town’ claims, trade is thriving.

By Regan Parsons
The Room to Bloom team outside their premises.
The Room to Bloom team has noticed the High Street is busier than in most previous years. Image: Regan Parsons/DC Thomson

While some locals worry that Elgin High Street is struggling, shop owners say business is thriving.

The Press and Journal spoke to retailers in the town centre to find out how trade is going.

Locals have been sharing their opinions in recent weeks, some bemoaning the lack of buzz and some taking to Facebook to brand it a “ghost town”.

The town centre has faced a wave of closures over the past decade, most notably losing the St Giles Centre back in January 2025.

Many locals said the town centre needs a proper revamp, with suggestions including more shops, improved cleanliness and reopening the pedestrianised road to traffic.

Shop owners have, however, highlighted the importance of speaking directly to local businesses.

They believe the town centre’s situation is not as bleak as some perceive.

And they have called on the public to support them and help retailers flourish.

So how are businesses actually faring in the heart of Elgin? We spoke to three local stores to find out.

‘Business has been thriving’ says Elgin High Street shop owner

Michelle Kirk has run Elgin florist Room to Bloom for 11 years.

Alongside her staff, Amanda and Meagan, she has noticed the High Street is busier than in previous years.

Meagan (left), Michelle, and Amanda (right) outside the store.
Meagan (left), Michelle and Amanda (right) say there are many businesses to browse in the heart of Elgin. Image: Regan Parsons/DC Thomson

She said: “Business has been thriving compared to last year.

“It’s definitely busier.”

Michelle and her team have maintain a positive outlook for the future of the High Street – and have some suggestions of their own for revitalising the area.

“We’d like to see more shops taking over all the empty units in the St Giles Centre,” Michelle said.

“That would make a big difference.

“But there are already more businesses in the town centre than people realise.

“There are so many stores tucked down little alleys that people don’t know about.

“People are quick to say there’s nothing here, but actually there’s a lot.

“You just need to get out and walk around to see it.”

Room to Bloom’s incredible achievement

Room to Bloom enlisted the help of that business community when it raised £1,900 for the Cash for Kids charity.

Instead of seeking donations from the public, the team visited stores along the High Street to gather an impressive collection of items for a summer prize draw.

Room to Bloom raised a whopping £1918.86 sign
Room to Bloom raised a whopping £1,918.86 with the help of many businesses in the town centre. Image: Regan Parsons/DC Thomson

Michelle said: “About 70 prizes were donated by local businesses.

“It wasn’t just about raising money.

“It was also about getting people through the doors of different shops.”

The store has also organised ‘Support Local’ shop window displays, which aim to support the community and encourage people to shop local.

‘Elgin could be something really special’

Loxley and Spey has been serving customers for the past six months.

Behind the shop is Amy Derbyshire, from Nottingham, for whom it is her dream business.

Outside Loxley and Spey
Amy’s Loxley and Spey store is located on Thunderton Place. Image: Regan Parsons/DC Thomson

Trade is beginning to gain momentum at the interior design store.

Amy said: “It’s definitely picked up now the heatwave has finished.

“Everybody’s moving from the gardens back inside and, with us being an interior shop, that’s good for us.

“We’ve also noticed we’ve got a lot busier since the children went back to school.”

Amy believes Elgin just needs a little extra support from residents to turn the town into ‘something special’.

“I think Elgin’s a lovely place.

“It just needs people to get behind it – and we need to fill it with more independent shops.

“Elgin could be something really special.

“It just needs that push in the right direction.”

‘There’s a lot more than people realise’

Yeadon’s of Elgin is one of Scotland’s oldest bookshops, with a history spanning more than 100 years.

And according to manager Jan Robertson, business has grown compared to last year.

She said: “Yeah, we’re steady and business is certainly up from last year.”

Jan believes shoppers often forget about parts of the town centre beyond the High Street, including Batchen Street, South Street and Commerce Street – home to Yeadon’s.

outside shot of Yeadon's of Elgin
Yeadon’s of Elgin is one of the oldest continuously trading bookshops in Scotland. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

She said: “There’s a lot more than people realise.

“People don’t always appreciate the vibrancy and potential of the town centre – just take this corner for instance.

“There’s so many new businesses moving in.

“It’s going to be a fabulous part of town.”

Jan also stresses  the importance of supporting local businesses in the centre of Elgin  and is urging the public to play their part.

“It’s important for people to know that local businesses are out there,” she said.

“Supporting them is definitely a better option than going online or to big chains.

“If you don’t use it, you lose it.”

What are your thoughts on the Elgin High Street? Share your views in the comments below.

