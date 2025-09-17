A95 closed at Ballindalloch following crash

The A95 at Ballindalloch is closed in both directions following a crash.

Police have advised motorists to avoid the area.

The one-vehicle accident was first reported at about 12.20pm.

The advice from Traffic Scotland reads: “The A95 at Bridge of Avon is closed in both directions.

“Road users are advised to approach with caution and expect delays.”

It is currently unknown if there are any injuries.

Police Scotland and the ambulance service have been contacted for more information.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

