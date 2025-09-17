One person taken to hospital after crash near Loch Ness

One person has been taken to hospital following a crash near Loch Ness.

The two-vehicle collision took place on the A82 in the Dochgarroch area shortly after midday.

The northbound and southbound lanes were both blocked as a result.

Police confirmed one person had to be taken to hospital for treatment.

Recovery was arranged for both of the vehicles.

An update from Traffic Scotland stated: “The A82 is partially blocked at Dochgarroch due to a road traffic incident.

“Road users should use caution on approach and expect delays.”

It was reopened to all traffic by 3pm.

A police spokesperson said: “Around 12.10pm on Wednesday September 17, police received a report of a two-vehicle crash on the A82 near Dochgarroch.

“One person was taken to hospital for treatment and recovery was arranged.”

Stagecoach and Citylink confirmed several bus services were delayed due to the crash.