A9 bridge works in Sutherland extended into October 

Maintenance works on the Strathsteven Bridge in Sutherland have been extended for another three weeks.

The work to repair the A9 bridge – which connects Golspie and Brora – was originally scheduled to take place over five weeks from August 11.

But those works are now expected to finish on October 5.

Bear Scotland, who maintain the road for Transport Scotland, said the delay is due to ‘the scale of the works’, with a larger volume of concrete repairs needed.

The work was first planned to take place in May, but was postponed after an ecology survey discovered a tawny owl nesting on the structure.

Structural investigations, road resurfacing and concrete repairs to the bridge finally began on Monday August 11.

This section of the A9 will continue to be reduced to one lane over the bridge.

Two-way traffic lights will now also remain in place, 24 hours a day, until Monday September 29.

Works will generally be carried out overnight, between 9pm and 7am, to minimise disruption.

Bear Scotland’s Euan Scott said: “These works are being carried out to maintain Strathsteven Bridge and allow future more extensive repairs to be avoided in later years.

“We will do everything possible to complete this essential maintenance as quickly and safely as possible.

“We thank all road users and the local community for their patience in advance.”