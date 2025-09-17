A9 bridge works in Sutherland extended into October 

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
A9 bridge works in Sutherland extended into October 

The works on the Strathsteven Bridge between Golspie and Brora will be continued for another three weeks.

By Abbie Duncan
The A9 near Golspie.
There will be three extra weeks of disruption on the A9 between Golspie and Brora. Image: Google Maps.

Maintenance works on the Strathsteven Bridge in Sutherland have been extended for another three weeks.

The work to repair the A9 bridge – which connects Golspie and Brora – was originally scheduled to take place over five weeks from August 11.

But those works are now expected to finish on October 5.

Bear Scotland, who maintain the road for Transport Scotland, said the delay is due to ‘the scale of the works’, with a larger volume of concrete repairs needed.

The work was first planned to take place in May, but was postponed after an ecology survey discovered a tawny owl nesting on the structure.

Structural investigations, road resurfacing and concrete repairs to the bridge finally began on Monday August 11.

This section of the A9 will continue to be reduced to one lane over the bridge.

Repairs works will continue on the bridge, which connects Golspie and Brora via the A9. Image: Google Maps

Two-way traffic lights will now also remain in place, 24 hours a day, until Monday September 29.

Works will generally be carried out overnight, between 9pm and 7am, to minimise disruption.

Bear Scotland’s Euan Scott said: “These works are being carried out to maintain Strathsteven Bridge and allow future more extensive repairs to be avoided in later years.

“We will do everything possible to complete this essential maintenance as quickly and safely as possible.

“We thank all road users and the local community for their patience in advance.”

