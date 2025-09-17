Inverness student reflects on ‘crazy’ Great British Sewing Bee Final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Inverness student reflects on ‘crazy’ Great British Sewing Bee Final

Orla Ni Eadhrea competed in the final of the BBC competition last night and show was a 'life-changing experience'

Orla with a big bunch of flowers after the final.
Orla battled all the way to the final of the competition. Image: BBC
By Graham Fleming

Inverness student Orla Ni Eadhrea has reflected on her “crazy” journey to The Great British Sewing Bee final.

Orla, who was the youngest contestant on the show this season, stormed all the way to the final after seeing off 11 other hopefuls.

She captured the judges’ imaginations with her bold designs over the course of the programme.

But she fell just short of winning the title of Britain’s “greatest home sewer” last night, after narrowly losing out to fellow contestant Caz in the final.

Orla, however, couldn’t hide her delight for the victor, saying in the aftermath that “she deserves it so much”.

Orla hard at work on one of her creations.
Orla creating her ‘Pillars of Colour’ dress. Image: BBC

Now, reflecting on the experience, she said being on the show was like “one big crazy holiday”.

“Everyone was so lovely, and filming was so much fun,” she added.

“I wanted to be on the sewing bee ever since I first saw it.

“I love challenges, I love sewing under time pressure, and I love surprises.

“I just knew that this was something I would find incredibly fun.

“And I was right!”

How did Orla get into sewing?

The Inverness star has rocketed to fame since her TV appearances began, but how did Orla catch the sewing bug?

She credits an Inverness sewing shop and one of her school teachers for sparking her passion for the hobby.

“I first got into sewing when I was around 15 years old – I started learning it at school – and I absolutely loved it,” Orla said.

The three finalists in the studio with their creations, shelves of fabrics surrounding them.
Orla finished runner up to Caz, left. Image: BBC

“I have always loved 3D crafting and as a child I would use paper and tape for midnight projects in my bedroom.

“I guess now that has just evolved into fabric!

“I first learnt sewing from my high school teacher Mrs Mususa, who had such an amazing talent for drafting on the spot.

“Since school, my biggest mentors have definitely been Marice and Fiona, the owners of my local fabric shop – The Wee Fabric Shop – in Inverness.

“I feel bad for having always pestered them with sewing questions when they were trying to go home for the day!”

There was a shaky start to Orla’s Great British Sewing Bee journey

She also recalled her shaky start to the series.

“Going into the workroom for the first time was really surreal.

“The room is much longer than I imagined, as well as having much lower ceilings.

“I felt all the cameras on us and that was a strange experience at first.

“For the first episode, I was definitely the most nervous about the ‘made to measure’ challenge.

“It was the most complex thing I had made to date.

“On the upside, it was the thing I had practised the most.”

Orla on the show.
Orla narrowly missed out on the top prize. Image: BBC

Orla grew to be more at ease in front of the camera as the weeks rolled on.

She puts that down in part to her “kind” fellow contestants.

Orla said: “I think after the first week I was more comfortable with the cameras and the crew.

“It was quite fun actually, I felt a bit like a lab animal and the crew were the scientists observing me.

“The relationship us bees had this year has been something better than I could have imagined.

“We all got along so well, cried together and pushed each other forward.

“I was so happy that everyone made me feel so included.

“And I am so thankful to each one of them for the kindness they showed me.

“They are really funny too!”

Conversation