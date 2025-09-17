Inverness student reflects on ‘crazy’ Great British Sewing Bee Final

Inverness student Orla Ni Eadhrea has reflected on her “crazy” journey to The Great British Sewing Bee final.

Orla, who was the youngest contestant on the show this season, stormed all the way to the final after seeing off 11 other hopefuls.

She captured the judges’ imaginations with her bold designs over the course of the programme.

But she fell just short of winning the title of Britain’s “greatest home sewer” last night, after narrowly losing out to fellow contestant Caz in the final.

Orla, however, couldn’t hide her delight for the victor, saying in the aftermath that “she deserves it so much”.

Now, reflecting on the experience, she said being on the show was like “one big crazy holiday”.

“Everyone was so lovely, and filming was so much fun,” she added.

“I wanted to be on the sewing bee ever since I first saw it.

“I love challenges, I love sewing under time pressure, and I love surprises.

“I just knew that this was something I would find incredibly fun.

“And I was right!”

How did Orla get into sewing?

The Inverness star has rocketed to fame since her TV appearances began, but how did Orla catch the sewing bug?

She credits an Inverness sewing shop and one of her school teachers for sparking her passion for the hobby.

“I first got into sewing when I was around 15 years old – I started learning it at school – and I absolutely loved it,” Orla said.

“I have always loved 3D crafting and as a child I would use paper and tape for midnight projects in my bedroom.

“I guess now that has just evolved into fabric!

“I first learnt sewing from my high school teacher Mrs Mususa, who had such an amazing talent for drafting on the spot.

“Since school, my biggest mentors have definitely been Marice and Fiona, the owners of my local fabric shop – The Wee Fabric Shop – in Inverness.

“I feel bad for having always pestered them with sewing questions when they were trying to go home for the day!”

There was a shaky start to Orla’s Great British Sewing Bee journey

She also recalled her shaky start to the series.

“Going into the workroom for the first time was really surreal.

“The room is much longer than I imagined, as well as having much lower ceilings.

“I felt all the cameras on us and that was a strange experience at first.

“For the first episode, I was definitely the most nervous about the ‘made to measure’ challenge.

“It was the most complex thing I had made to date.

“On the upside, it was the thing I had practised the most.”

Orla grew to be more at ease in front of the camera as the weeks rolled on.

She puts that down in part to her “kind” fellow contestants.

Orla said: “I think after the first week I was more comfortable with the cameras and the crew.

“It was quite fun actually, I felt a bit like a lab animal and the crew were the scientists observing me.

“The relationship us bees had this year has been something better than I could have imagined.

“We all got along so well, cried together and pushed each other forward.

“I was so happy that everyone made me feel so included.

“And I am so thankful to each one of them for the kindness they showed me.

“They are really funny too!”