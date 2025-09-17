Description of Inverness attacker released – as victim remains in critical condition

A manhunt is underway for the attacker who left a 21-year-old critically injured in an Inverness street attack.

The victim was seriously assaulted on Madras Street in the Merkinch area of the city at around 11.20pm on Sunday September 14.

They were found a short time later on Telford Street, near to the Mr Chips takeaway.

And police have now issued a description of the attacker as part of a public appeal for help to trace him.

The 21-year-old was taken to Raigmore Hospital where he remains in “critical condition”.

Officers remained on the scene on Monday, with several roads cordoned off.

The male suspect is described as around 5ft 8ins to 6ft in height and of medium build.

He was wearing a light-coloured hat, possibly a beanie style, and dark-coloured clothing.

That included a black padded jacket with a hood.

Detective Inspector Caroline Mackay said: “Our inquiries are ongoing.

“We are appealing to anyone who was in the area around the time of the incident and who may have seen anyone matching the description given to get in touch.

“And we are particularly keen to speak to anyone with dash-cam, doorbell or other recorded footage.

“I would also like to thank members of the public for their cooperation and assistance so far.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 3524 of 14 September, 2025.

Information can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.