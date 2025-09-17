Crews tackle fire in Aberdeen city centre

A fire has broken out at a property in Aberdeen city centre.

Emergency services were made aware of the blaze on Ruby Lane shortly before 2pm on Wednesday.

The fire service has sent four appliances to the scene.

Crews are working to extinguish the flames at a commercial property where smoke was earlier seen billowing from the building.

It is understood to be the four-storey Ruby House which has been empty for several years, and is currently listed for sale with Savills.

Ruby Lane and Ruby Place have been cordoned off, as well as nearby North Silver Street, off Golden Square.

Police and ambulance crews are also in attendance, however, there are no reports of any injuries.

Paramedics were dispatched but it was discovered the property was empty.

A police spokesperson said: “We received a report of a fire at a property on Ruby Lane in Aberdeen around 2pm on Wednesday September 17.

“Emergency services are in attendance.”

A fire service spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 1.52pm on Wednesday September 17, to reports of a fire in an unoccupied commercial building near to Ruby Place, Aberdeen.

“Operations Control immediately mobilised four fire appliances to the scene, and crews are working to extinguish the fire.

“There are no reported casualties.”

