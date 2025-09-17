Crews tackle fire in Aberdeen city centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Crews tackle fire in Aberdeen city centre

Multiple appliances were sent to a property on Ruby Lane and surrounding streets were cordoned-off.

By Ellie Milne
Firefighters pictured at the scene. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Firefighters pictured at the scene. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

A fire has broken out at a property in Aberdeen city centre.

Emergency services were made aware of the blaze on Ruby Lane shortly before 2pm on Wednesday.

The fire service has sent four appliances to the scene.

A police van and ambulance service vehicle within the cordon.
Fire appliances, ambulance teams and police are all visible within the cordon on North Silver Street. Image: Graham Fleming/DC Thomson

Crews are working to extinguish the flames at a commercial property where smoke was earlier seen billowing from the building.

It is understood to be the four-storey Ruby House which has been empty for several years, and is currently listed for sale with Savills.

Ruby Lane and Ruby Place have been cordoned off, as well as nearby North Silver Street, off Golden Square.

Smoke could be seen bellowing from the top floor of the building. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC THomson

Police and ambulance crews are also in attendance, however, there are no reports of any injuries.

Paramedics were dispatched but it was discovered the property was empty.

A police spokesperson said: “We received a report of a fire at a property on Ruby Lane in Aberdeen around 2pm on Wednesday September 17.

“Emergency services are in attendance.”

Streets around the building were cordoned off by emergency services. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

A fire service spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 1.52pm on Wednesday September 17, to reports of a fire in an unoccupied commercial building near to Ruby Place, Aberdeen.

“Operations Control immediately mobilised four fire appliances to the scene, and crews are working to extinguish the fire.

“There are no reported casualties.”

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook for breaking news.

Conversation