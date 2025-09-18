Tragedy in Gardenstown as woman feared dead in house blaze

A woman is feared dead after fire tore through a house in Gardenstown.

The property was reduced to a ruin during the fierce blaze, which broke out in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Multiple fire crews were sent to the scene in the coastal village and discovered a house on fire.

Smoke could be seen billowing from the building as firefighters fought to extinguish the blaze.

Speaking to locals around the area, they understand the woman has died, and said the news had hit the community hard.

Police said on Thursday afternoon: “We were made aware of a fire in the Seatown area of Gardenstown at about 5am on Thursday.

“One woman, who was within the building, is yet to be traced.”

They added that a man had been taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) initially sent three appliances to the incident.

A cordon was quickly put in place around the area and a number of nearby homes were evacuated.

Owners were allowed back inside at about 6am.

Multiple fire crews remained on the scene throughout the day, dampening down hotspots.

The cordon of police tape remained in place.

Community comes together following devastating house fire

The owners of the Garden Arms Hotel were out delivering rolls and soup to the fire crews.

Leial and Jacobus de Wet have been welcomed with open arms by the people of Gardenstown since they took over the business about a year ago.

They said: “This has already hit the community hard. It is very sad.

“Everyone here in Gardenstown just comes together, on happy days, on sad days, regardless.”

An ambulance service spokesperson said: “We received a call at 4.57am to attend an incident near Harbour Road in Gardenstown.

“We sent two ambulances and two special operations response teams to the scene and transported one patient to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.”

Emergency services remain at the scene and inquiries are ongoing.

