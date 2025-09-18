Tragedy in Gardenstown as woman feared dead in house blaze

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tragedy in Gardenstown as woman feared dead in house blaze

Officers have failed to trace the resident who was believed to be inside the building

By Ross Hempseed & Chris Cromar
Fire crews remain at the scene. Image: Jasperimage
A woman is feared dead after fire tore through a house in Gardenstown.

The property was reduced to a ruin during the fierce blaze, which broke out in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Multiple fire crews were sent to the scene in the coastal village and discovered a house on fire.

Smoke could be seen billowing from the building as firefighters fought to extinguish the blaze.

Speaking to locals around the area, they understand the woman has died, and said the news had hit the community hard.

Police said on Thursday afternoon: “We were made aware of a fire in the Seatown area of Gardenstown at about 5am on Thursday.

“One woman, who was within the building, is yet to be traced.”

They added that a man had been taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) initially sent three appliances to the incident.

A cordon was quickly put in place around the area and a number of nearby homes were evacuated.

Flames and smoke billow from a home.
A house on fire in Gardenstown. Image: Supplied.

Owners were allowed back inside at about 6am.

Multiple fire crews remained on the scene throughout the day, dampening down hotspots.

The cordon of police tape remained in place.

Community comes together following devastating house fire

The owners of the Garden Arms Hotel were out delivering rolls and soup to the fire crews.

Leial and Jacobus de Wet have been welcomed with open arms by the people of Gardenstown since they took over the business about a year ago.

They said: “This has already hit the community hard. It is very sad.

“Everyone here in Gardenstown just comes together, on happy days, on sad days, regardless.”

An ambulance service spokesperson said: “We received a call at 4.57am to attend an incident near Harbour Road in Gardenstown.

“We sent two ambulances and two special operations response teams to the scene and transported one patient to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.”

Emergency services remain at the scene and inquiries are ongoing.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Conversation