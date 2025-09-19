‘We’re doing more for Aberdeen Raac families than anyone,’ insists council co-leader after cancelling Raac meeting due to paperwork blunder

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘We’re doing more for Aberdeen Raac families than anyone,’ insists council co-leader after cancelling Raac meeting due to paperwork blunder

Aberdeen families affected by the ongoing Raac scandal have questioned the shutting down of a special Raac council meeting after only minutes.

Two men stand side by side
Aberdeen City Council co-leaders Ian Yuill and Christian Allard. Friday 16th April 2024 Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
By Lindsay Bruce

A meeting to discuss the Raac crisis in Aberdeen this week was called off after just minutes due to a paperwork issue, prompting fury from affected families.

The leading SNP and Lib Dem group claimed the special meeting broke council rules.

As a result, the summit was called off before it even properly began, with those who called for it in the first place urged to re-submit their request with all the paperwork filed properly.

The decision to shut down the “last resort” meeting before matters were actually discussed sparked a backlash from Torry residents living under the shadow of the Raac scandal.

‘Shutting down a meeting like this adds insult to Raac families’

Lynn Winstanley, of the Torry Community Raac Campaign group, is one of the many residents directly affected by the bubbly concrete crisis.

Torry Raac campaigners Lynn Winstanley and Ray Davidson. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

She says this most recent action is adding insult to injury.

Ms Winstanley said: “We’ve had poor communication throughout, our estate has been driven to ruin and abandonment, we’ve had offers to swap our lovely homes for sub-standard housing not fit for any human…

“There is no understanding of what it is we are living through. Shutting down a meeting to discuss these very things, only adds more insult to us.

“These are councillors acting on behalf of their own interests, not ours.”

‘Bluster and buffoonery’ as special meeting lasts only minutes

The meeting, scheduled to take place on Wednesday September 17, lasted a total of 12 minutes.

This included the process of voting to elect a chair of the meeting (Lib Dem co-leader Ian Yuill).

Requested under a rule which meant the meeting had to take place within 14 days of it being asked for, it was to discuss the alleged “failure of the administration members of the communities, housing and public protection committee”, specifically relating to a Raac meeting on August 26.

You can watch key moment it was called off below.

The accompanying 10-point motion in full – which Mr Yuill said hadn’t been submitted on time – outlined a catalogue of issues to be analysed, including the derision-drawing home swap scheme, offering mouldy, damp homes to families already Trapped by Raac.

Ex-SNP and now independent councillor Alex Nicoll, after describing the events as full of “bluster and buffoonery” at the council meeting, said the motion would be immediately resubmitted.

Despite the decision to cancel this week’s meeting, this resubmission ultimately means the meeting has only been postponed to a later date, but will still take place.

The initial request for the meeting, submitted by Labour group leader, Councillor M Tauqeer Malik, also outlined the intention to seek agreement that:

  • Roof-on-roof-off options would be unaffordable to residents
  • Demolition work carried out while many residents remain on site would represent a “cavalier disregard for residents’ safety”
  • Master planning for the site would waste public funds while the future of the site remains uncertain.
A copy of the letter submitted to ACC by opposition members.

The motion, which will be submitted again in accordance with correct standing order requirements, also calls for apologies to Raac homeowners for “delays in reaching a just and equitable funding solution.”

‘It feels like they’re running from the people of Aberdeen’

Torry and Ferryhill Labour councillor Simon Watson was one of those calling for the special meeting.

He argued there are discretionary powers Mr Yuill could have used to carry out the meeting despite the paperwork issues.

“It feels like the council is running away from the people of Aberdeen. The co-leader chairing the meeting has leeway – he could have accepted it.”

Simon Watson. Friday 13th June 2025. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

He said that at a recent Torry Community Council meeting he attended, “the feelings expressed were of shock and horror at the way this council is behaving”.

‘The question is why Labour didn’t file this correctly in the first place’

Mr Yuill stuck to his stance that the meeting and its associated documents weren’t filed correctly, and insisted he and the administration are “certainly not hiding anything” and neither are they “kicking any cans down the road”.

He added: “Council standing orders require people calling a special meeting to submit, at the same time, a full draft of the motion. Labour and its associated others didn’t comply with the council rules.”

Aberdeen City Council co-leader Ian Yuill. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Mr Yuill added: “The question is not whether the chair should use discretionary powers to carry on despite things not being done correctly, the question is for the Labour group as to why they didn’t submit it in accordance with the council’s rules.”

‘We’re doing more than anyone’

He went on to insist that “as far as I am aware, we are doing more for Raac homeowners than any government or any other local authority”.

Mr Yuill suggested that anyone “using this situation to try and score political points and by bluntly offering false hope is unhelpful and mischievous”.

When pressed on the repeated claim that ACC is “doing more”, Mr Yuill said he was referring to the financial package offered to tenants and homeowners through the voluntary purchase scheme. 

Raac-affected homeowner Ms Winstanley believes the council’s approach, despite Mr Yuill’s insistence, is far from enough.

She said: “We are the only ones whose houses are being demolished.

“No other local authority is doing that, so of course Aberdeen is the only one offering to buy back homes.”

The Scottish public finance minister Ivan McKee also noted in May, in Holyrood, that North Lanarkshire Council “is making grants to help homeowners cover their costs.

Torry Community Raac Campaign chair Ian Lippe and vice-chair Lynn Winstanley. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

“We’ve said all along that grants would be better than this ‘no real option’,” added Ms Winstanley.

“Our current options are to exist with poor mental health and choose to either leave in five figures of debt, go into debt to fix a roof in a now decimated Balnagask, or to swap it for a mouldy flat somewhere.

“If that’s ‘doing more’…”

Mr Yuill said: “I can assure you that all 23 Liberal Democrat and partnership members care deeply.

“It’s not a kind thing to do to suggest things we cannot deliver and we remain welcoming of any support from either government.”

