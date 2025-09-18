SAVED: How Elgin ice rink will reopen with new model that will secure its future

Elgin’s Moray Leisure Centre are delighted to announce the return of its ice rink.

The rink will reopen on October 5, and the milestone follows an unprecedented community effort led by the Ice Rink Joint User Group.

They worked in partnership with Moray Leisure Centre management, staff, and the board to create a new model.

Staff affected by the temporary closure have already been assured they are no longer at risk of redundancy.

Staff are very much looking forward to welcoming back skaters, curlers, hockey players, and families to the centre in Elgin.

Leisure centre bosses said: “Ice rinks across the UK are facing closure due to rising energy and maintenance costs, and these challenges remain significant in Moray.

“We are reopening with a stronger business plan and operational changes now in place to generate more income.”

‘Ice users can once again enjoy their sport close to home’

The Moray Leisure Centre acknowledges the dedication of ice users and their families who travelled to Inverness and other rinks during the closure to continue training and participation

A spokesperson for the Moray Leisure Centre Board said: “With the rink reopening, Moray’s ice users can once again enjoy their sport close to home.

“We are proud to have worked closely with the user groups to create a model that keeps the rink viable.

“We are taking the first steps towards trying to secure the future of the rink, and this depends on increased revenue from the public using the facility.”

‘This outcome shows what is possible when a community comes together’

The Ice Rink Joint User Group has praised the dedication of the community in making the reopening possible.

They stated: “The last few months have been tough for everyone who relies on the rink, but this outcome shows what is possible when a community comes together.

“Thanks to this collaboration, we’ve not just reopened the rink – we hope to have safeguarded a place for future generations to discover and enjoy ice sports.

“We can’t wait to see the rink busy again with people of all ages enjoying skating, curling, and hockey right here in Elgin.”

‘Every visit helps secure its future’ at Elgin ice rink

The centre has urged the community to make use of the rink to ensure its long-term sustainability

They stated: “Now we need everyone to play their part. Whether you are a first-time skater, a regular curler, or someone who just wants to try something new, we encourage you to come and use the rink.

“The success of this decision rests with the strength of community support going forward.

“Every visit helps secure its future and keeps ice sports thriving in Moray.”

What’s the new business plan when the Elgin ice rink reopens?

The centre says that operational improvements will be introduced at the Elgin ice rink. It will introduce the following to increase accessibility to skating and boost income.