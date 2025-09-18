SAVED: How Elgin ice rink will reopen with new model that will secure its future

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
SAVED: How Elgin ice rink will reopen with new model that will secure its future

A date has been revealed for the facility to be brought back and staff have been told they are no longer at risk of redundancy.

By Regan Parsons
The ice-rink will return on October 5. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Elgin’s Moray Leisure Centre are delighted to announce the return of its ice rink.

The rink will reopen on October 5, and the milestone follows an unprecedented community effort led by the Ice Rink Joint User Group.

They worked in partnership with Moray Leisure Centre management, staff, and the board to create a new model.

Staff affected by the temporary closure have already been assured they are no longer at risk of redundancy.

Staff are very much looking forward to welcoming back skaters, curlers, hockey players, and families to the centre in Elgin.

Leisure centre bosses said: “Ice rinks across the UK are facing closure due to rising energy and maintenance costs, and these challenges remain significant in Moray.

“We are reopening with a stronger business plan and operational changes now in place to generate more income.”

‘Ice users can once again enjoy their sport close to home’

The Moray Leisure Centre acknowledges the dedication of ice users and their families who travelled to Inverness and other rinks during the closure to continue training and participation

A spokesperson for the Moray Leisure Centre Board said: “With the rink reopening, Moray’s ice users can once again enjoy their sport close to home.

This was the gathering of users of the ice rink who protested the closure back in July. Image: Jasperimage

“We are proud to have worked closely with the user groups to create a model that keeps the rink viable.

“We are taking the first steps towards trying to secure the future of the rink, and this depends on increased revenue from the public using the facility.”

‘This outcome shows what is possible when a community comes together’

The Ice Rink Joint User Group has praised the dedication of the community in making the reopening possible.

They stated: “The last few months have been tough for everyone who relies on the rink, but this outcome shows what is possible when a community comes together.

“Thanks to this collaboration, we’ve not just reopened the rink – we hope to have safeguarded a place for future generations to discover and enjoy ice sports.

“We can’t wait to see the rink busy again with people of all ages enjoying skating, curling, and hockey right here in Elgin.”

‘Every visit helps secure its future’ at Elgin ice rink

The centre has urged the community to make use of the rink to ensure its long-term sustainability

They stated: “Now we need everyone to play their part. Whether you are a first-time skater, a regular curler, or someone who just wants to try something new, we encourage you to come and use the rink.

“The success of this decision rests with the strength of community support going forward.

“Every visit helps secure its future and keeps ice sports thriving in Moray.”

What’s the new business plan when the Elgin ice rink reopens?

The centre says that operational improvements will be introduced at the Elgin ice rink. It will introduce the following to increase accessibility to skating and boost income.

  • A new three-tier skate pass (bronze, silver, gold) giving flexible options for casual skaters, regular users, and families.
  • An updated pricing structure designed to keep the rink viable while still offering excellent value.
  • An improved ice timetable providing a balanced schedule for public skating, lessons, hockey.

