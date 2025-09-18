Man, 72, missing from Torry traced after police appeal

A 72-year-old man who was reported missing from the Torry area of Aberdeen has now been traced.

Vladimirs Zaharovs was last seen in the Walker Road area at about 11.30am on Wednesday.

He left an address on foot and was later captured on CCTV in Aberdeen city centre.

Police earlier shared an appeal asking for the public’s assistance to help trace him.

An update shared by officers states: “We’re pleased to confirm that missing man Vladimirs Zaharovs has been traced.

“This was as a direct result of information provided to officers by the public who saw and responded to our earlier appeal.

“Thank you very much for your help, it is much appreciated.”