Inverness care home shows improvement – but still has work to do to meet key standards

Castlehill Care Home in Inverness is showing signs of progress, after a long period of poor performance.

Inspectors visited the care home in August for a surprise inspection and found there have been ‘notable improvements’ across key areas of care.

The home has been working to make changes after they were issued an urgent improvement notice by the Care Inspectorate earlier this year.

The Care Inspectorate praised stronger leadership and better staffing arrangements in its latest report.

Work is also underway to improve the care environment, with a £1 million refurbishment taking place.

The improvements have been such that inspectors have withdrawn their urgent improvement notice.

But issues remain around staff training, infection control and medication practices.

What were inspectors’ latest ratings?

Of the five areas reviewed by inspectors, three areas showed significant improvement.

The care inspectorate uses a six point scale where one is unsatisfactory and six is excellent.

During the prior inspection, three areas – supporting wellbeing, staff team and setting – were all given ratings of one and two.

In this month’s inspection report, these three areas were given a grade of three.

In the two other areas – leadership and care planning – the home still received a “weak” number two rating.

What changes have been made?

The Care Inspectorate praised the positive changes in staffing and management.

They also noted that the new management have improved care quality, with a new activities coordinator providing more daily activities for residents.

And they said residents’ daily needs are being better met, with some residents gaining weight due to better mealtime support.

Wound care, fall prevention and moving and handling practices have also improved.

However, the report noted that staff training needs further work, especially around infection control and medication management.

The report also stated that current care plans are not tailored to individuals needs.

The home also failed to meet the required standards of data protection and medication training and inspectors found that confidential information was still being left accessible, despite earlier warnings.

Following the improvements, the Care Inspectorate has now withdrawn its urgent improvement notice, but said monitoring will continue.

A spokesperson for Castlehill Care Home said: “We are pleased the improvement notice has been withdrawn by the Care Inspectorate.

“The grades have all increased, reflecting the progress made, and improvements will continue.

“NHS Highland is now carrying out six-month care reviews in line with best practice – and at our request – since the NHS had not offered a care review for over two years for many residents.

“And a refurbishment in excess of £1 million of the ground-floor of the home is under way.

“We would like to thank the residents and their families for their understanding during this time.”