Author Estelle Maskame releases 11th book written in her hometown of Peterhead

Estelle Maskame was only 17-year-old when she signed her first publishing deal.

The Peterhead teenager had captured the attention of many young readers with her Did I Mention? series which she wrote in her childhood bedroom.

A decade later, Estelle is a best-selling author who has made writing her full-time career.

She is now celebrating the release of her 11th book – which she has also written in her hometown.

Forever and Always You, published on September 4, is a second chance romance about a former high school mean girl who is setting out to fix the mistakes of her past.

First on her list is making amends with her childhood best friend, who she betrayed when they were younger.

“I had an idea for a character to show up at someone’s front door and remind them of the past,” Estelle said.

“That tiny idea sparked something and then it spiralled.”

Estelle Maskame

The 28-year-old wrote the standalone novel last year, an experience she described as a “really fun project”.

“I was just in the mood to write something light-hearted, cute and fun,” she said.

“The book I had written before this one was more emotional, so I needed something lighter.

“You can sit down, escape into the book and forget about everything else in your life.”

Estelle spends about six months writing a first draft on daily trips to a coffee shop in Peterhead.

“I find it impossible to work from home,” she said.

“I do all of my writing at my local Starbucks.

“That gets me into the right headspace – it’s like going to the office for the day.”

Estelle’s books are a fun escape for readers

Once the writing is complete, the second half of the year is spent editing and perfecting the details – as well as travelling to visit the cities where her books are based.

Although Estelle has lived in the north-east her whole life, all of her books are set overseas in the US.

“When I’m writing, I also like to escape,” she said.

“So writing about Scotland would be like my every day life.

“Part of the enjoyment for me is doing the research and looking into new locations, then writing about characters within different cultures.”

Estelle’s passion for writing started in primary school, where her class would be given prompts for stories each week.

“The teacher would pick out her favourite and give a badge to the writer of the week,” she said.

“I craved getting those badges.

“And I wanted to do more after that, so I started writing at home and even more at academy.

“It’s always been something I have loved.”

Estelle went on to take the internet by storm as a teenager with her three-part DIMILY series.

The much-loved books follow the relationship of Eden and Tyler over three unforgettable summers.

And at age 17, the stories she had shared with thousands of readers online led to her signing a publishing deal.

“I always dreamed of having a book published but in a way it felt so unattainable,” she said.

“I never thought it would be possible.

“At 17, I was at the point where I was working out what to do with life.

“So, the publishing deal happened at the right time.

“It all worked out perfectly.”

Finding her stride with adult fiction

The transition from young adult books to adult romance was one that felt natural for Estelle, now aged 28.

“As I was going through my 20s I started to feel disconnected from my teenage characters,” she said.

“I felt I needed to write about characters my own age.

“They’ve grown up with me, and it was an obvious next step.”

Estelle’s new release and her last novel, Somewhere in the Sunset, were her first move into adult fiction.

“I did question if I was going to be able to do adult fiction justice,” she said.

“But I’ve got into my stride and know this is exactly what I’m supposed to be writing.”

The best-selling author has no plans to stop writing – or leave Peterhead – any time soon.

“I have no idea what is next,” she said.

“Once this book is all done, I’ll think of the next stories and characters.”