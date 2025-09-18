Two arrested following immigration raid at Nairn Chinese takeaway

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Two arrested following immigration raid at Nairn Chinese takeaway

Immigration Enforcement officers carried out an intelligence-led visit to Lucky House Chinese Takeaway.

By Abbie Duncan
Immigration enforcement visited Lucky House Chinese Takeaway on Wednesday, September 17. Image: Google Maps
Two people were arrested in Nairn during an immigration raid at a Chinese takeaway on the High Street.

Immigration Enforcement officers visited the Lucky House Chinese Takeaway as part of an intelligence-led operation.

Two people, a male and a female, were then arrested.

The Home Office confirmed that both were found to be working in the UK without permission.

Additionally, the Nairn takeaway was also issued a civil penalty notice for hiring illegal workers during the visit.

Illegal working penalties are issued to employers found to be hiring people without the right to work in the UK.

Fines for a first offence range from £15,000 to £45,000 per illegal worker.

Repeat offences can cost employers between £20,000 to £60,000 per worker.

It is not yet known how much the Lucky House have been fined.

A Home Office spokesperson said: “Illegal working undermines honest employers, undercuts local wages, and fuels the criminal industry of immigration crime.

“This government is determined to clamp down on that illegal activity in every sector where it occurs, including the hospitality sector.

“Under this government, enforcement action nationwide has increased, with visits and arrests up by around 50 percent on the previous twelve months.

“We will be stepping up that action further in the year ahead.”

