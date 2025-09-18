Two arrested following immigration raid at Nairn Chinese takeaway

Two people were arrested in Nairn during an immigration raid at a Chinese takeaway on the High Street.

Immigration Enforcement officers visited the Lucky House Chinese Takeaway as part of an intelligence-led operation.

Two people, a male and a female, were then arrested.

The Home Office confirmed that both were found to be working in the UK without permission.

Additionally, the Nairn takeaway was also issued a civil penalty notice for hiring illegal workers during the visit.

Illegal working penalties are issued to employers found to be hiring people without the right to work in the UK.

Fines for a first offence range from £15,000 to £45,000 per illegal worker.

Repeat offences can cost employers between £20,000 to £60,000 per worker.

It is not yet known how much the Lucky House have been fined.

A Home Office spokesperson said: “Illegal working undermines honest employers, undercuts local wages, and fuels the criminal industry of immigration crime.

“This government is determined to clamp down on that illegal activity in every sector where it occurs, including the hospitality sector.

“Under this government, enforcement action nationwide has increased, with visits and arrests up by around 50 percent on the previous twelve months.

“We will be stepping up that action further in the year ahead.”