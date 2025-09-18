News One person taken to hospital after two car crash on the A9 south of Inverness One person was transported to Raigmore Hospital. By Abbie Duncan September 18 2025, 7:38 pm September 18 2025, 7:38 pm Share One person taken to hospital after two car crash on the A9 south of Inverness Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/6853934/one-person-hospitalised-crash-a9-south-of-inverness/ Copy Link 0 comment One person was taken to hospital following the crash. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson. One person has been taken to hospital following a crash on the A9 south of Inverness this morning. The two car collision was reported at about 11.26am, with the road closed around the B9154 junction at Moy. Police and ambulance attended. A Scottish Ambulance spokesperson said: “We received a call at 11.26 to attend a two-car collision on the A9 and B9154 junction, Moy. “We sent one ambulance to the scene and we transported one patient to Raigmore Hospital.”
