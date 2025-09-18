Armed officers called to out-of-control ‘XL-Bully-type’ dog in Tillydrone flats

Armed officers were called to Aberdeen’s Tillydrone area to deal with an out-of-control “XL Bully-type” dog.

The police response was seen in the area after reports of the large dog running loose in a block of flats on Pennan Road.

Officers, carrying guns as a precaution, brought the dog under control on Monday after it was found in a “communal area” of the building.

The owner has since been traced. There have been no arrests.

It’s also understood that no-one was injured as a result of this incident.

A police spokesperson said: “We were made aware of a large dog running loose within the communal area of flats on Pennan Road in Aberdeen at about around 5.30pm on Monday,September 15.

“Officers attended.

“The animal was subsequently brought under control and the owner traced.”