Anti-immigration and counter protestors clash for first time in Farmers Hall

Both anti-immigration and counter protestors have clashed for the first time outside asylum seeker accomodation in Farmers Hall.

The two groups entered into a tense stand-off tonight outside the former Farmers Hall Lodge student halls in Rosemount.

The protest was organised after it was confirmed that migrants have been moved into the lodgings after previously being housed in hotels in Westhill and Aberdeen Beach.

The move prompted anger amongst local anti-immigration groups who organised outside the building tonight, with around 100 making their way to Farmers Hall.

They were met by an equally strong number of counter protestors.

The two groups were separated by metal barriers and scores of police and liaison officers.

Saltires and Union Jacks were hoisted opposite the accomodation, while some chanted through a megaphone.

“Stop the boats” and “send them home,” was heard, whilst others pressed up against the barrier to shout at their counterparts across the street.

Protest stand off at Farmers Hall

Counter-protestors, positioned beside the halls, shouted “racist” back at them, and led chants to try and drown out the other side.

“Refugees are welcome here” and “we love Scotland more than you” were all repeated at volume.

Placards read; ‘refugees welcome,’ ‘Rosemount loves our neighbours’ and ‘Rosemount against racists.’

Meanwhile, Farmers Hall residents could be seen standing from their doorsteps, looking on in interest. Those in high-rise flats also watched from height.

Crowds began to disperse around 8.15pm, and it is understood that there were no arrests.

Two were previously charged with hate crimes following a previous demonstration last Thursday.

Police have been contacted for more information.

Asylum seekers land in Rosemount

It comes as the “quiet Rosemount street” was thrown into the limelight following the recent arrival of asylum seekers.

Police officers and security guards have been seen in the area since September 12, when asylum seekers were shuttled to the area via taxi.

The former student halls have been disused since at least the beginning of the academic year, but appear to have been given a new purpose, with the Home Office scrambling to end the use of “asylum hotels” across the UK.

Some residents have hit out after they say they were given “no notice” following the move.

Don Street House in Old Aberdeen has also been earmarked to house asylum seekers.

However, Aberdeen City Council say they “could take legal action” over use of the student halls.

