Police cordon off cash machine at Northfield Spar shop after incident

A police cordon has been put in place outside a convenience store in Aberdeen following an incident in the early hours of the morning.

Officers have sealed off an area near the cash machine outside The Spar at Byron Square, Northfield.

The cordon stretches from the store entrance to an area around the side of the building.

Investigation at cash machine in Northfield

Police and a forensic officer remain at the scene, with police appearing to focus their attention on the area surrounding the ATM.

Officers appear to be collecting evidence in bags.

Despite the cordon, access to the shop is still available.

Staff inside the store said police officers had viewed CCTV footage from the shop.

A request for comment has been made to Police Scotland.

