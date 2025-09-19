Man arrested over attempted murder near Inverness chipper

A 53-year-old man has been arrested and charged with attempted murder after an incident in Madras Street in Inverness.

A 21-year-old man was seriously assaulted in the Merkinch area of the city at around 11.20pm on Sunday September 14.

The victim was later found seriously injured on Telford Street outside Mr Chips.

He was taken to Raigmore Hospital in a “critical condition” after the incident.

Police have announced that the victim is now in a stable condition.

Detective Inspector Caroline MacKay said: “I would like to pass on my thanks to the local community for their continued support and engagement during this investigation.”

The 53-year-old man is due to appear at Inverness Sheriff Court on Friday September 19.