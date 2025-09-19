Woman feared dead after Gardenstown fire remains ‘unaccounted for’ as investigation continues

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Woman feared dead after Gardenstown fire remains ‘unaccounted for’ as investigation continues

A man was taken to hospital in Aberdeen as a result of the blaze.

By Chris Cromar
Firefighters tackle the blaze as a police officer stands in front of blue and white police tape. The village can be seen in the background.
The fire happened in the early hours of Thursday morning. Image: Jasperimage.

A woman remains unaccounted for after a fire destroyed a house in the Aberdeenshire coastal village of Gardenstown.

The fire happened in the early hours of September 18, with multiple fire crews rushing to the scene at around 5am on Thursday morning.

The Press and Journal spoke to locals in Gardenstown yesterday and it is understood that a woman died in the blaze.

The house has been severely damaged in the fire. Image: DC Thomson.

Police confirmed that a woman within the building remains “unaccounted for”.

A statement added: “Efforts are ongoing to locate her.”

One man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment as a result of the incident.

Emergency services remain at scene

Today, emergency services remain in attendance and a joint investigation is being carried out between Police Scotland and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

Conversation