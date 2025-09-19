Woman feared dead after Gardenstown fire remains ‘unaccounted for’ as investigation continues

A woman remains unaccounted for after a fire destroyed a house in the Aberdeenshire coastal village of Gardenstown.

The fire happened in the early hours of September 18, with multiple fire crews rushing to the scene at around 5am on Thursday morning.

The Press and Journal spoke to locals in Gardenstown yesterday and it is understood that a woman died in the blaze.

Police confirmed that a woman within the building remains “unaccounted for”.

A statement added: “Efforts are ongoing to locate her.”

One man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment as a result of the incident.

Emergency services remain at scene

Today, emergency services remain in attendance and a joint investigation is being carried out between Police Scotland and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.