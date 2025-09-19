‘Like a fairy tale’: ITV star Josie Gibson gives her verdict on the NC500

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Like a fairy tale’: ITV star Josie Gibson gives her verdict on the NC500

The popular This Morning star visited a host of locations on the 516-mile route.

By Louise Glen
This Morning presenter Josie Gibson has shared her love for Scotland after taking a trip on the North Coast 500.

The National Television Awards winner described the scenery as “like something from a fairy tale”.

She posted a video to TikTok showing highlights from her trip, which began in Inverness over the weekend.

The short clip features stunning shots of Scotland’s northern coastline and beaches, backed by the iconic anthem I Would Walk 500 Miles by The Proclaimers.

She also checks into Dornoch Station Hotel.

ITV star Josie Gibson praises ‘fairy tale’ beaches on NC500 adventure

The TV personality wrote: “How amazing is Scotland.

“We flew into Inverness on the weekend to take on some of the North Coast 500 and the beaches blew our minds.

“It was like something from a fairy tale.

“Scotland you are so special… we love you.”

The NC500 – often dubbed “Scotland’s Route 66” – is a 516-mile circular route around the north Highlands, famed for its dramatic coastal views, white-sand beaches and picturesque villages.

The route has become increasingly popular with tourists, influencers and celebrities alike.

But it is not universally popular with locals.

Fans recommended NC500 spots for Josie Gibson’s next trip

Ms Gibson and her family visited Achmelvich Beach – even braving the weather to swim in the sea.

She spent time at Falls of Shin, and had a good explore around Dunrobin Castle.

The video ends at Dornoch Beach, where Ms Gibson looks to be living her best life.

Her video, posted under the handle @josiegibson01, quickly racked up views and positive comments from fans who shared her enthusiasm for Scotland’s natural beauty.

Many recommended other NC500 highlights she could visit next.

