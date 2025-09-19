‘Like a fairy tale’: ITV star Josie Gibson gives her verdict on the NC500

This Morning presenter Josie Gibson has shared her love for Scotland after taking a trip on the North Coast 500.

The National Television Awards winner described the scenery as “like something from a fairy tale”.

She posted a video to TikTok showing highlights from her trip, which began in Inverness over the weekend.

The short clip features stunning shots of Scotland’s northern coastline and beaches, backed by the iconic anthem I Would Walk 500 Miles by The Proclaimers.

She also checks into Dornoch Station Hotel.

ITV star Josie Gibson praises ‘fairy tale’ beaches on NC500 adventure

The TV personality wrote: “How amazing is Scotland.

“We flew into Inverness on the weekend to take on some of the North Coast 500 and the beaches blew our minds.

“It was like something from a fairy tale.

“Scotland you are so special… we love you.”

The NC500 – often dubbed “Scotland’s Route 66” – is a 516-mile circular route around the north Highlands, famed for its dramatic coastal views, white-sand beaches and picturesque villages.

The route has become increasingly popular with tourists, influencers and celebrities alike.

But it is not universally popular with locals.

Fans recommended NC500 spots for Josie Gibson’s next trip

Ms Gibson and her family visited Achmelvich Beach – even braving the weather to swim in the sea.

She spent time at Falls of Shin, and had a good explore around Dunrobin Castle.

The video ends at Dornoch Beach, where Ms Gibson looks to be living her best life.

Her video, posted under the handle @josiegibson01, quickly racked up views and positive comments from fans who shared her enthusiasm for Scotland’s natural beauty.

Many recommended other NC500 highlights she could visit next.

Read more on the NC500:

We asked locals from Tongue to Golspie what they think of the North Coast 500: This is what they told us

We asked locals from Inverness to Ullapool what they think of the North Coast 500: This is what they said

Has the North Coast 500 visitor pledge helped change irresponsible behaviour on the route?

What do Thurso businesses think of the North Coast 500?