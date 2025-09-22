Elgin pensioner tells of sore neck that became ‘terrifying’ sight loss ordeal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Elgin pensioner tells of sore neck that became ‘terrifying’ sight loss ordeal

Ethna Taylor, 70, from Elgin, went through the “terrifying” experience of suddenly losing sight in one eye.

By Regan Parsons
Ethna was shocked to wake one Saturday with all sight in her left eye gone. Image: NESS
When Elgin pensioner Ethna Taylor began suffering from a sore neck she had no idea it would lead to her world shrinking.

She was hit by headaches too but then one Saturday morning she woke to find herself blind in her left eye.

The only recently retired 70-year-old said the realisation had been “terrifying” as she already had reduced vision in her right eye.

Overnight her independence was stripped from her and she found herself almost housebound, her confidence gone.

Doctors diagnosed her with giant cell arteritis, which they said sometimes results in a reduction in the blood supply to the eyes, leading to blurred vision or blindness.

But a few months on, she’s now back at the gym, swimming with her husband and is getting control of her life again.

The former shop assistant has been working with the local charity NESS (North East Sensory Services) to learn vital skills.

They including things like walking safely down the street – once so simple but now anything but.

‘I woke up and couldn’t see. It was really scary’

Ethna said: I woke up one Saturday morning and I couldn’t see out of my left eye.

“It was really scary.

“When I first woke up, I thought I was still sleeping.

“I said to my husband, ‘I can’t see out of that eye’.

“He wiggled his fingers in front of me, but I couldn’t see them.

“Having one eye not seeing at all and the other not seeing well, it was terrifying.”

Ethna Taylor
Ethna has regained control of her life with vital support from NESS. Image: NESS

Ethna said the condition, which first hit her in 2020, led to an immediate loss of independence.

Suddenly she was unable to drive, found it difficult to judge distances and occasionally bumped into people.

As she adjusted to partial sight, Ethna grew anxious about leaving home, only going out with her husband or a close friend.

She said: “I went out once a week with my friend, who always stood at my blind side, knowing that I’d bump into her.

“The only other time I went out was with my husband.”

Elgin woman grateful for charity help after sight loss

Thankfully there was help at hand, as Ethna turned to NESS for help, as a dedicated rehabilitation worker gave her a range of crucial support, guidance and training.

As well as giving her tips around the house, such as using extra lighting and getting low vision magnifiers to help with reading, they also taught her how to use a cane – and find the right one.

“The rehab worker taught me to walk in the middle of the pavement, so that people coming out of shops don’t crash into me,” Ethna said.

“It’s important that people give me a bit of space.

“Using the cane, I’m not apprehensive anymore.

“And I’m confident going out and on the bus.”

Ethna Taylor
Ethna has been soaking up advice on how to get around safely and tailor her home to her condition. Image: NESS

The rehabilitation worker also noticed that Ethna was having trouble hearing traffic when crossing the road.

As a result, she now wears hearing aids, which have also had a positive impact on her daily life.

And she regularly visits the gym and goes swimming with her husband.

Ethna added: “If it wasn’t for NESS, I don’t know where I would be, I wouldn’t be going out on my own.”

Carla Marchbank, statutory services manager at NESS, said: “I am delighted that our rehabilitation worker was able to support Ethna so effectively while she adapted and got used to her new situation.”

NESS is a charity based in the north-east of Scotland which provides support services for people with hearing and visual impairments.

It works in Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Angus, Dundee and Moray.

Ethna told her story at the start of National Eye Health Week.

