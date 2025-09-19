News Woman arrested after cocaine and cannabis recovered in Forres The woman is due to appear at Elgin Sheriff Court at a later date. By Regan Parsons September 19 2025, 12:39 pm September 19 2025, 12:39 pm Share Woman arrested after cocaine and cannabis recovered in Forres Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/6854417/woman-arrested-forres/ Copy Link Officers seized a quantity of cocaine and cannabis with a street value of £5000. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson. A woman has been arrested and charged in connection with drugs offences in Forres. Officers arrived at a property in the town’s Califer Road on Wednesday after receiving information illicit substances were being stored there. They recovered cocaine and cannabis with an estimated street value of £5,000. A three-figure sum in cash was also seized. Detective Constable Abbey Emmett said: “Information from the public is vital to keep our communities safe. “I would encourage anyone concerned about drugs-related activity to contact Police Scotland on 101. “Alternatively, you can report anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.” A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal. The woman arrested in Forres is expected to appear at Elgin Sheriff Court at a later date.