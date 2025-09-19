Woman arrested after cocaine and cannabis recovered in Forres

A woman has been arrested and charged in connection with drugs offences in Forres.

Officers arrived at a property in the town’s Califer Road on Wednesday after receiving information illicit substances were being stored there.

They recovered cocaine and cannabis with an estimated street value of £5,000.

A three-figure sum in cash was also seized.

Detective Constable Abbey Emmett said: “Information from the public is vital to keep our communities safe.

“I would encourage anyone concerned about drugs-related activity to contact Police Scotland on 101.

“Alternatively, you can report anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

The woman arrested in Forres is expected to appear at Elgin Sheriff Court at a later date.