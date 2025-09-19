Rosemount anti-asylum protest ‘a stain on our city’, says Aberdeen MP

Aberdeen North MP Kirsty Blackman says anti-asylum protesters outside student halls in Rosemouth were “causing fear and harm” to the local community.

The local SNP politician is strongly critical of the anti-immigration demonstrators who rallied on Farmers Hall on Thursday.

Migrants have now been moved into the former student lodgings after they were previously housed in hotels in Westhill and Aberdeen Beach.

‘Stain on our city’

“The anti-immigration protests are a stain on our city,” Aberdeen North MP Ms Blackman told The Press and Journal.

“Rosemount is a multi-cultural residential area with lots of awesome independent shops.

“Protestors with megaphones shouting racist slogans are causing fear and harm in our local community.

She added: “Refugees are fleeing horrors most of us cannot begin to comprehend.

“Scotland has a long history of providing welcome and sanctuary.

“It is a core part of our culture.”

Around 100 anti-asylum protesters made their way to Farmers Hall – but they were met by a similar number of counter-demonstrators.

The rival groups were kept apart by metal barriers and scores of police officers.

Chants of “stop the boats” and “send them home” were heard.

The Rosemount protest on Thursday is the latest in escalating tensions.

A week earlier two men were arrested by police and charged with an alleged hate crime after a small rally at the same spot.

We revealed how security guards were seen patrolling Farmers Hall before asylum seekers were moved in.

On Tuesday, an Old Aberdeen community council meeting was moved online due to fears talks about asylum housing plans on Don Street would spark demonstrations.

Around 200 anti-migrant protesters rallied outside the Hampton by Hilton hotel on August 23 last month.

One week later, another protest took place outside the city’s former Patio hotel, which was also being used to house asylum seekers.

Last month, the Press and Journal explained Aberdeen Council’s role in providing accommodation for migrants.

The Home Office holds ultimately responsibility for choosing where to place asylum seekers.

This job is subcontracted to the Mears Group, a private housing and care provider.

Local authorities are instead responsible for offering a range of services to asylum seekers – including helping them to register with GPs.