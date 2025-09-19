Rosemount anti-asylum protest ‘a stain on our city’, says Aberdeen MP

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Rosemount anti-asylum protest ‘a stain on our city’, says Aberdeen MP

SNP MP Kirsty Blackman condemned demonstrators on Farmers Hall after a tense stand-off at the former student halls on Thursday.

By Justin Bowie
Protesters outside former student accommodation now being used for asylum seekers. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Protesters outside former student accommodation now being used for asylum seekers. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Aberdeen North MP Kirsty Blackman says anti-asylum protesters outside student halls in Rosemouth were “causing fear and harm” to the local community.

The local SNP politician is strongly critical of the anti-immigration demonstrators who rallied on Farmers Hall on Thursday.

Migrants have now been moved into the former student lodgings after they were previously housed in hotels in Westhill and Aberdeen Beach.

‘Stain on our city’

“The anti-immigration protests are a stain on our city,” Aberdeen North MP Ms Blackman told The Press and Journal.

“Rosemount is a multi-cultural residential area with lots of awesome independent shops.

“Protestors with megaphones shouting racist slogans are causing fear and harm in our local community.

Aberdeen North MP Kirsty Blackman. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

She added: “Refugees are fleeing horrors most of us cannot begin to comprehend.

“Scotland has a long history of providing welcome and sanctuary.

“It is a core part of our culture.”

Around 100 anti-asylum protesters made their way to Farmers Hall – but they were met by a similar number of counter-demonstrators.

The rival groups were kept apart by metal barriers and scores of police officers.

Chants of “stop the boats” and “send them home” were heard.

Counter protestors holding placards.
Counter protestors also rallied in Rosemount. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

The Rosemount protest on Thursday is the latest in escalating tensions.

A week earlier two men were arrested by police and charged with an alleged hate crime after a small rally at the same spot.

We revealed how security guards were seen patrolling Farmers Hall before asylum seekers were moved in.

On Tuesday, an Old Aberdeen community council meeting was moved online due to fears talks about asylum housing plans on Don Street would spark demonstrations.

Protestors have gathered at a migrant hotel in Westhill in August. Image: DC Thomson.

Around 200 anti-migrant protesters rallied outside the Hampton by Hilton hotel on August 23 last month.

One week later, another protest took place outside the city’s former Patio hotel, which was also being used to house asylum seekers.

Last month, the Press and Journal explained Aberdeen Council’s role in providing accommodation for migrants.

The Home Office holds ultimately responsibility for choosing where to place asylum seekers.

This job is subcontracted to the Mears Group, a private housing and care provider.

Local authorities are instead responsible for offering a range of services to asylum seekers – including helping them to register with GPs.

Conversation