Casualty dies after incident on Nairn train tracks

The death is not being treated as suspicious.

By Graham Fleming
The incident has closed the line. Image: DC Thomson.

A person has died after an incident on the rail line at Nairn.

Police were called after reports of a casualty on the tracks at about 12.20pm.

The call sparked a massive emergency medical response.

Ambulances, an air ambulance, trauma team and specialist prehospital immediate care and trauma team were all sent.

They came to the casualty’s aid by the rail line, where the tracks intersect with A96 road near its junction with the A939.

Sadly they were pronounced dead at the scene.

The death is not being treated as suspicious.

A British Transport Police spokesperson said: “Officers were called to the line near Nairn at around 12.20pm today following reports of a casualty on the tracks.

“Paramedics also attended, but sadly a person was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The incident is not being treated as suspicious and a report will be prepared for the procurator fiscal.”

Trains cancelled between Inverness and Nairn

The incident caused some disruption on the rail line between Inverness and Elgin and that is expected to last until 5pm.

Trains could be cancelled or be delayed by up to 15 minutes.

Bus replacements are being organised in the meantime.

There was also road disruption in Nairn, though traffic was moving freely by about 3pm.

A Network Rail statement reads: “The emergency services are dealing with an incident between Inverness Airport and Elgin.

“While they carry out their work, all lines are closed between these stations.

“Therefore, trains will not run between Inverness and Elgin.

“Trains between Inverness and Aberdeen may be cancelled or run between Elgin and Aberdeen only.

“Disruption expected until approximately 5pm.”

