Parents of Adam Lawson ‘overwhelmed’ by support received since his death

A car meet was held on Saturday night ahead of the second anniversary of the 22-year-old's passing.

By Chris Cromar
Adam Lawson sitting on a chair.
Adam Lawson died in September 2022 but is never far from the thoughts of family and friends. Image: Paula Lawson.

The parents of an Aberdeen man who was killed in a motorcycle crash two years ago say they are “overwhelmed” by the support they’ve received.

Adam Lawson, from Bridge of Don, died on September 22, 2023, following a collision between his Honda 900 Fireblade motorbike and a car at Charleston.

On Saturday evening, hundreds attended a car meet at the car park of Ikea and Makro in Altens.

The gatherings were something Adam was a “big part of”.

And this one was arranged by the 22-year-old’s best friend, Lewy Welsh.

Hundreds brought their cars to the Aberdeen meet in memory of Adam and in support of his family. Image: Paula Lawson.

Adam’s mum Paula and dad Scott have been overwhelmed by the way Adam is being remembered by so many people.

“We’re just overwhelmed,” Paula told The Press and Journal.

“The support is incredible.

“That they take this opportunity to support Adam and us, and to come and keep his memory alive and have the car meet there is just so heartwarming.

“The love and support is mind-blowing.”

A line of cars heading to the meet-up at Wellington Circle Retail Park. Image: Paula Lawson.

At the car meet, food had been arranged and there was a van proving tea and coffee to those who took part.

In a further tribute to Adam, there was also a car on which those in attendance were invited to write their memories of Adam.

Many of the cars that gathered had “forever 22” stickers on them.

They have become a common sight around Aberdeen in memory of Adam.

Adam’s mum: ‘It’s really incredible’

Paula said she and Scott see cars with the stickers “all the time”.

“We often don’t know who the cars are being driven by, but it just brings a little smile to your face because someone’s thinking of Adam,” she said.

Adam Lawson’s parents have been overwhelmed by the support. Image: Paula Lawson.

Following the meet, a convoy of cars went past the site of the crash at 10.22pm last night.

They did so in memory of a young man described as the “most loveable” son, grandson, brother, uncle and friend.

It is the second time the car meet has taken place and it’s hoped it will be a yearly occurrence.

