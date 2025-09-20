Rosemount locals fear violence could break-out outside former student halls amid immigration protests

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rosemount locals fear violence could break-out outside former student halls amid immigration protests

Anti-immigration and counter protestors demonstrated outside the former Farmers Hall Lodge on Thursday evening.

By Graham Fleming
Two protest groups facing off in Farmers Hall, Rosemount
Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Rosemount residents have expressed fears over an outbreak of violence as immigration protests take place outside Farmers Hall.

Nearby residents could be seen watching on from their doors as two groups of demonstrators faced off on an Aberdeen street on Thursday evening.

Bearing sirens and megaphones, groups chanted for hours as they took over the usually “quiet” residential area.

It has been thrust into the limelight thanks to recent developments, which will see asylum seekers housed in former student accommodation there.

Police made no arrests on a night that passed over without any significant confrontation – but locals say they are worried tensions could escalate in the coming months.

Police officers and security guards have been seen in the area since September 12, when asylum seekers were first shuttled to the area by taxi.

The two sides were kept separate at Farmers Hall.
Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

The move has captured the attention of those against the housing of immigrants and those wishing to make them welcome in Aberdeen.

The Press and Journal visited the area to speak to local people to see what they thought.

Farmers Hall could see ‘escalation of violence’

One man could be seen standing at his front porch fifty yards from the protest.

Arms folded and watching on as noise filled the street, he told me how much of a contrast it was from the quiet he was used to.

There have already been two “hate crime” arrests made after a small initial protest held previously on September 11.

And the man was worried that “violence could escalate” in the coming weeks.

He said: “We really think its just a bit of an inconvenience to be honest.

“Of course people are absolutely more than welcome to voice their opinion on the issue, but yeah, we haven’t haven’t any problems from the new arrivals.

“So from that perspective it’s disappointing to see.”

Protestors behind barriers, as police look on.
Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

He added: “Since this has happened we have seen an increased police presence in the area, as well as security at the halls.

“We are just worried that the violence could escalate from here.

“The halls look a bit similar to the normal flat buildings, so I just hope that there isn’t any confusion about which is which.

“It has been peaceful so far today, but there is a nervousness about how this carries on and a worry it could escalate.”

Resident ‘trapped in their home’

A woman nearby tells me her car has been trapped in the street due to the necessity for a police cordon.

The protest means her plans for the evening have been put on hold.

“We planned on getting the car and going out tonight but the whole street has been sealed off, so that plan is out of the window,” she said.

“It’ll be really annoying if this is every week.

Counter protestors holding placards.
Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

“I don’t mind people voicing their opinion, but yes it will be frustrating if people’s lives are disrupted regularly.

“We wish we were given a little bit more notice.

“We bought our property on Farmers Hall in July when we were told it was a disused student accommodation.

“Now the street is completely different. We didn’t get a letter or anything.”

‘Democratic rights are important’

The protest also attracted interested onlookers.

One person told me: “I think it is of course important that everyone exercises their democratic rights.

“It’s vital we are all free to do that.

“I came out to watch because I find the whole thing interesting.

“I’m happy there was no fights or arrests this time – it has been fairly civil.”

The protests come as asylum seekers have been moved into disused student halls as the Home Office scrambles to end the use of “migrant hotels”.

Don Street House in Old Aberdeen has also been earmarked to house asylum seekers.

Aberdeen City Council has said it “could take legal action” over use of the student halls.

