Rosemount locals fear violence could break-out outside former student halls amid immigration protests

Rosemount residents have expressed fears over an outbreak of violence as immigration protests take place outside Farmers Hall.

Nearby residents could be seen watching on from their doors as two groups of demonstrators faced off on an Aberdeen street on Thursday evening.

Bearing sirens and megaphones, groups chanted for hours as they took over the usually “quiet” residential area.

It has been thrust into the limelight thanks to recent developments, which will see asylum seekers housed in former student accommodation there.

Police made no arrests on a night that passed over without any significant confrontation – but locals say they are worried tensions could escalate in the coming months.

Police officers and security guards have been seen in the area since September 12, when asylum seekers were first shuttled to the area by taxi.

The move has captured the attention of those against the housing of immigrants and those wishing to make them welcome in Aberdeen.

The Press and Journal visited the area to speak to local people to see what they thought.

Farmers Hall could see ‘escalation of violence’

One man could be seen standing at his front porch fifty yards from the protest.

Arms folded and watching on as noise filled the street, he told me how much of a contrast it was from the quiet he was used to.

There have already been two “hate crime” arrests made after a small initial protest held previously on September 11.

And the man was worried that “violence could escalate” in the coming weeks.

He said: “We really think its just a bit of an inconvenience to be honest.

“Of course people are absolutely more than welcome to voice their opinion on the issue, but yeah, we haven’t haven’t any problems from the new arrivals.

“So from that perspective it’s disappointing to see.”

He added: “Since this has happened we have seen an increased police presence in the area, as well as security at the halls.

“We are just worried that the violence could escalate from here.

“The halls look a bit similar to the normal flat buildings, so I just hope that there isn’t any confusion about which is which.

“It has been peaceful so far today, but there is a nervousness about how this carries on and a worry it could escalate.”

Resident ‘trapped in their home’

A woman nearby tells me her car has been trapped in the street due to the necessity for a police cordon.

The protest means her plans for the evening have been put on hold.

“We planned on getting the car and going out tonight but the whole street has been sealed off, so that plan is out of the window,” she said.

“It’ll be really annoying if this is every week.

“I don’t mind people voicing their opinion, but yes it will be frustrating if people’s lives are disrupted regularly.

“We wish we were given a little bit more notice.

“We bought our property on Farmers Hall in July when we were told it was a disused student accommodation.

“Now the street is completely different. We didn’t get a letter or anything.”

‘Democratic rights are important’

The protest also attracted interested onlookers.

One person told me: “I think it is of course important that everyone exercises their democratic rights.

“It’s vital we are all free to do that.

“I came out to watch because I find the whole thing interesting.

“I’m happy there was no fights or arrests this time – it has been fairly civil.”

The protests come as asylum seekers have been moved into disused student halls as the Home Office scrambles to end the use of “migrant hotels”.

Don Street House in Old Aberdeen has also been earmarked to house asylum seekers.

Aberdeen City Council has said it “could take legal action” over use of the student halls.