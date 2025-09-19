Worry after experienced Glenfinnan walker fails to return from ‘challenging’ hike

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Worry after experienced Glenfinnan walker fails to return from ‘challenging’ hike

Police are appealing for help to find 76-year-old Ian Currie, who was on the Cape Wrath Trail.

By Graham Fleming
Ian Currie
Police have launched an appeal for help to trace Ian Currie. Image: Police Scotland

Police are trying to trace an “experienced” Glenfinnan walker after he failed to return from a recent hike.

Ian Currie, 76, embarked on the Cape Wrath trail – described as “challenging” – on the morning of Tuesday September 16.

He was due to be at Inverie Bunkhouse on Thursday evening, but he did not arrive.

Now Mountain rescue teams are checking the route for any signs of Ian, with assistance from the HM Coastguard helicopter.

Police have also urged anyone with information on Ian’s whereabouts to get in touch.

Ian Currie is described as white, around 6ft in height and of medium build, with white hair and wears glasses.

He is believed to be wearing a black waterproof jacket and carrying a rucksack and green tent.

The Cape Wrath trail is seen as one of Britain’s most challenging, running from Fort William to the most north-west point of Mainland Scotland.

It is a 230 mile journey and there is no officially marked route, which can make navigation difficult.

Inspector Craig Johnstone said: “Ian is a keen walker, but this terrain can be challenging, especially in difficult weather.

“I am appealing to anyone who may have been walking in this area who may have seen or met Ian to get in touch with us.

“Any small piece of information could assist us in locating him.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 3967 of Thursday September 18.

