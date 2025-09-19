Worry after experienced Glenfinnan walker fails to return from ‘challenging’ hike

Police are trying to trace an “experienced” Glenfinnan walker after he failed to return from a recent hike.

Ian Currie, 76, embarked on the Cape Wrath trail – described as “challenging” – on the morning of Tuesday September 16.

He was due to be at Inverie Bunkhouse on Thursday evening, but he did not arrive.

Now Mountain rescue teams are checking the route for any signs of Ian, with assistance from the HM Coastguard helicopter.

Police have also urged anyone with information on Ian’s whereabouts to get in touch.

Ian Currie is described as white, around 6ft in height and of medium build, with white hair and wears glasses.

He is believed to be wearing a black waterproof jacket and carrying a rucksack and green tent.

The Cape Wrath trail is seen as one of Britain’s most challenging, running from Fort William to the most north-west point of Mainland Scotland.

It is a 230 mile journey and there is no officially marked route, which can make navigation difficult.

Inspector Craig Johnstone said: “Ian is a keen walker, but this terrain can be challenging, especially in difficult weather.

“I am appealing to anyone who may have been walking in this area who may have seen or met Ian to get in touch with us.

“Any small piece of information could assist us in locating him.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 3967 of Thursday September 18.