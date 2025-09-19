Cache of stolen pharmacy items found during stop and search of car in Dingwall

A stop and search of a car near Dingwall revealed a haul of goods stolen from chemists across Scotland.

Traffic officers ordered the vehicle to stop near the Ardullie Roundabout on the A9 on Thursday for routine checks.

Instead, a search of the vehicle revealed items that are believed to have been taken from chemists from all over the north, Tayside and Fife.

It is believed that shops from Inverness, Elgin, Broughty Ferry, St Andrews and Kirkcaldy were all targeted back in February 2025.

A 28-year-old man has been arrested and charged.

Inspector Emma Wright from the Retail Crime Taskforce said: “Although the thefts happened in February, officers were quickly able to link shoplifting crimes and seize potentially stolen goods.

“This is due to work by the taskforce’s intelligence function, that identifies linked retail offences and those who are allegedly committing organised retail crime across Scotland.”

Sergeant Chris Donaldson, of the Highland and Islands Road Policing Unit, added: “We have officers out and about on roads each day helping police investigations that may not always be road traffic related.”