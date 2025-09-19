Cache of stolen pharmacy items found during stop and search of car in Dingwall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cache of stolen pharmacy items found during stop and search of car in Dingwall

A 28-year-old man was arrested and charged after items from across the north, Tayside and Fife were discovered.

By Graham Fleming
Ardullie Roundabout
The car was stopped at the Ardullie Roundabout, near Dingwall. Image: Google

A stop and search of a car near Dingwall revealed a haul of goods stolen from chemists across Scotland.

Traffic officers ordered the vehicle to stop near the Ardullie Roundabout on the A9 on Thursday for routine checks.

Instead, a search of the vehicle revealed items that are believed to have been taken from chemists from all over the north, Tayside and Fife.

It is believed that shops from Inverness, Elgin, Broughty Ferry, St Andrews and Kirkcaldy were all targeted back in February 2025.

A 28-year-old man has been arrested and charged.

Inspector Emma Wright from the Retail Crime Taskforce said: “Although the thefts happened in February, officers were quickly able to link shoplifting crimes and seize potentially stolen goods.

“This is due to work by the taskforce’s intelligence function, that identifies linked retail offences and those who are allegedly committing organised retail crime across Scotland.”

Sergeant Chris Donaldson, of the Highland and Islands Road Policing Unit, added: “We have officers out and about on roads each day helping police investigations that may not always be road traffic related.”

