‘Anything we want, we have to do it ourselves’: Meet the Leverburgh residents starring in a new BBC series

A new BBC documentary is to showcase the Western Isles village of Leverburgh – and reveal what it takes to make a go of island life.

The six part series premieres on Thursday and brings viewers to meet the residents of the 200 resident village on Harris.

Filmed over six months, Port an t-Òib showcases the trials and tribulations of those living and working there.

Their stories include a panic about whether a crucial £15,000 Christmas fish order can beat the odds of an Atlantic storm.

And the cameras also followed the villagers campaigning for better access to essential services like childcare.

The first episode features Donald and Catriona MacLennan, who run a fishing boat from Leverburgh Harbour.

It also introduces Kenny Angus MacLeod, who manages Clachan Stores, the village’s shop and social hub.

And there’s Rachael Campbell, local bus driver, ferry skipper and one of the UK’s youngest female lifeboat coxswains.

Ahead of a special screening at Leverburgh Village Community Hall, the Press and Journal spoke with Catriona and Kenny about filming the series.

‘We are really proud of our community’

Kenny, 46, wears many hats, as the father of three is also a crofter and the chair of the village hall and parent council.

He chose not to leave the island for college or university and instead dedicated himself to volunteering and keeping Leverburgh running.

“You’ve got to be busy and you can’t complain about things if you don’t do anything yourself to make it better,” he said.

“It’s not like a city, where you can just go to the gym or the cinema.

“Anything we do or want, we’ve got to do it ourselves.

“The onus is on us to push our community forward.”

It was Kenny’s good work within the community that led to him being put forward to feature on the show.

The challenges and triumphs of rural living

Catriona, meanwhile, grew up in Leverburgh but left the village for a 12-year career in broadcast journalism with the BBC.

After meeting her husband Donald, the couple found they were spending hours commuting between Lewis and Leverburgh.

They moved back to the village in 2018 and Catriona now works with her husband on their fishing business full time.

She said: “It was nice that we were able to showcase a bit of life over in our neck of woods.”

Along with running a business, Catriona has also been heavily involved the local RNLI service.

And during filming, the mum of two was was part of a campaign to improve nursery provision in the village.

“The documentary captures our journey through the whole thing, from serious struggles and disarray of not having regular childcare to us finally getting five day provision in February.

“I can’t explain the difference to us all.”

Celebrating the community that keeps Leverburgh alive

The series has also come at an exciting time for the village, with the first new housing development in 60 years being built.

Many young people, including series participant Rachael Campbell, are excited about the opportunity to secure a home in the village.

The series also captures the reopening of the village’s newly refurbished community hub.

Catriona added: “I feel we are on the cusp of a regeneration of the area.

“We are a really vibrant community and there is loads going on.

“Living rurally is what you make of it and I think people like me, Kenny and Rachel are so proud to be from this corner of the world and we make the most of it.”

Producer Callum Angus MacKay said: “At its heart, this docu-series is a celebration of a community that runs itself – where volunteers, local businesses and returning young people keep Leverburgh alive.

“People don’t wait for services to come to them – they roll up their sleeves.”

The first episode of Port an t-Òib premieres on BBC ALBA and BBC iPlayer on Thursday September 25 at 8pm.