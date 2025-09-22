‘Anything we want, we have to do it ourselves’: Meet the Leverburgh residents starring in a new BBC series

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Anything we want, we have to do it ourselves’: Meet the Leverburgh residents starring in a new BBC series

The six-part series showcases the vibrant community in the 200-person village on Harris. 

By Abbie Duncan
Kenny Angus Macleod at the Harris Community Shop
Kenny Angus Macleod is one of the Leverburgh residents starring in the BBC series. Image: Jim Hope/Mantra Tv

A new BBC documentary is to showcase the Western Isles village of Leverburgh – and reveal what it takes to make a go of island life.

The six part series premieres on Thursday and brings viewers to meet the residents of the 200 resident village on Harris.

Filmed over six months, Port an t-Òib showcases the trials and tribulations of those living and working there.

Their stories include a panic about whether a crucial £15,000 Christmas fish order can beat the odds of an Atlantic storm.

And the cameras also followed the villagers campaigning for better access to essential services like childcare.

The first episode features Donald and Catriona MacLennan, who run a fishing boat from Leverburgh Harbour.

It also introduces Kenny Angus MacLeod, who manages Clachan Stores, the village’s shop and social hub.

And there’s Rachael Campbell, local bus driver, ferry skipper and one of the UK’s youngest female lifeboat coxswains.

Ahead of a special screening at Leverburgh Village Community Hall, the Press and Journal spoke with Catriona and Kenny about filming the series.

The village of Leverburgh, harbour and slipway to the left, housing to the rear.
The documentary follows residents who help keep the island village running. Image: Jim Hope/Mantra TV

‘We are really proud of our community’

Kenny, 46, wears many hats, as the father of three is also a crofter and the chair of the village hall and parent council.

He chose not to leave the island for college or university and instead dedicated himself to volunteering and keeping Leverburgh running.

“You’ve got to be busy and you can’t complain about things if you don’t do anything yourself to make it better,” he said.

“It’s not like a city, where you can just go to the gym or the cinema.

“Anything we do or want, we’ve got to do it ourselves.

“The onus is on us to push our community forward.”

It was Kenny’s good work within the community that led to him being put forward to feature on the show.

The challenges and triumphs of rural living

Catriona, meanwhile, grew up in Leverburgh but left the village for a 12-year career in broadcast journalism with the BBC.

After meeting her husband Donald, the couple found they were spending hours commuting between Lewis and Leverburgh.

They moved back to the village in 2018 and Catriona now works with her husband on their fishing business full time.

She said: “It was nice that we were able to showcase a bit of life over in our neck of woods.”

Catriona, in green jacket, standing in front of lobster creels.
Catriona and her family are featured in the BBC series. Image: Jim Hope/Mantra TV.

Along with running a business, Catriona has also been heavily involved the local RNLI service.

And during filming, the mum of two was was part of a campaign to improve nursery provision in the village.

“The documentary captures our journey through the whole thing, from serious struggles and disarray of not having regular childcare to us finally getting five day provision in February.

“I can’t explain the difference to us all.”

Celebrating the community that keeps Leverburgh alive

The series has also come at an exciting time for the village, with the first new housing development in 60 years being built.

Many young people, including series participant Rachael Campbell, are excited about the opportunity to secure a home in the village.

Rachael Campbell, small boats in the distance.
At the time of the series Skipper Rachael Campbell is waiting to find out if she has secured one of the new homes. Photo: Jim Hope/Mantra TV

The series also captures the reopening of the village’s newly refurbished community hub.

Catriona added: “I feel we are on the cusp of a regeneration of the area.

“We are a really vibrant community and there is loads going on.

“Living rurally is what you make of it and I think people like me, Kenny and Rachel are so proud to be from this corner of the world and we make the most of it.”

Producer Callum Angus MacKay said: “At its heart, this docu-series is a celebration of a community that runs itself – where volunteers, local businesses and returning young people keep Leverburgh alive.

“People don’t wait for services to come to them – they roll up their sleeves.”

The first episode of Port an t-Òib premieres on BBC ALBA and BBC iPlayer on Thursday September 25 at 8pm.

The village, including the site of the 60 additional homes. Image: Jim Hope/Mantra TV

