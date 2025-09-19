News A96 reopens after crash near Tyrebagger Hill The A96 was partially closed after a two-vehicle crash. By Graham Fleming September 19 2025, 8:00 pm September 19 2025, 8:00 pm Share A96 reopens after crash near Tyrebagger Hill Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/6854987/a96-blocked-after-two-car-crash-near-tyrebagger-hill/ Copy Link 0 comment The road was partially closed. Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson. The A96 has reopened after a crash near Aberdeen. Police, ambulances and the fire service were are all in attendance after the two-vehicle crash near Tyrebagger Hill at around 8pm. The road reopened around an hour later at 9pm. It is currently unknown whether anyone has been injured. Police have been contacted.
