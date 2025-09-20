Police seize car as search continues for dangerous driver in Buckie

A search is ongoing for the driver of a BMW which was driven dangerously in Moray.

Police received reports of an incident of dangerous driving in Buckie at about 1.40pm on Thursday.

It involved a blue BMW one series in the South Land Street area.

Later that day, the same car was seen being driven dangerously about 12 miles away in Keith.

Officers have since seized the car, however, the driver has not yet been traced.

No description of the person has been shared.

A public appeal for information has now been launched as part of the investigation into the incident.

Anyone with relevant dashcam or CCTV footage is asked to come forward.

Sergeant Chris Bain, of Buckie Police Station, said: “The safety of road users and pedestrians is of utmost importance and reports of dangerous driving are taken seriously.

“I would urge anyone with any information to please contact us.”

Those with information can contact police on 101 quoting incident number 1636 of September 18.