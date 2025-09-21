Emergency services at ‘serious’ crash on A944 near Sauchen

Emergency services are currently on the scene of a crash on the A944 road east of Sauchen.

The crash occurred shortly after 9.30am on Sunday September 21 and involved two vehicles, according to the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS).

They have sent three appliances and a specialist unit to the scene just east of Sauchen in Aberdeenshire.

It is unknown if there are any injuries.

Police and ambulance are also on scene.

The road has been closed in both directions.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

