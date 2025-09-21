Teen, 14, charged in connection with fire at Mintlaw Pavilion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Teen, 14, charged in connection with fire at Mintlaw Pavilion

The blaze broke out on August 15.

By Ross Hempseed
Firefighters in front of the burning pavilion. The two tackling the fire are wearing breathing apparatus.
Firefighters at the scene in Mintlaw. Image: Mintlaw Boys Club/Facebook

A 14-year-old male has been charged more than four weeks after a fire broke out at the Mintlaw Pavilion and playing fields.

The blaze started at around 7.30pm on Friday August 15, when two containers on the grounds near the pavilion were set alight.

Inside one of the containers was equipment used by Mintlaw Boys Club, which was damaged beyond repair.

At the time the club said it was “very saddened” by what happened.

Equipment was damaged "beyond repair" in the fire, including this bag of footballs.
Equipment has been damaged “beyond repair.” Image: Mintlaw Boys Club

Now, after more than a month, police have charged a 14-year-old male in connection with the incident.

A police spokesperson said: “Following extensive inquiries into a wilful fire raising at Mintlaw Pavilion and Playing Field on August 15,  a 14 year old youth has been charged in relation to this incident.”

Mintlaw Boys Club is currently liaising with insurers and fundraising to replace the equipment lost.

A spokesperson had appealed for the public’s help to trace the person responsible.

