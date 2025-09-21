Teen, 14, charged in connection with fire at Mintlaw Pavilion

A 14-year-old male has been charged more than four weeks after a fire broke out at the Mintlaw Pavilion and playing fields.

The blaze started at around 7.30pm on Friday August 15, when two containers on the grounds near the pavilion were set alight.

Inside one of the containers was equipment used by Mintlaw Boys Club, which was damaged beyond repair.

At the time the club said it was “very saddened” by what happened.

Now, after more than a month, police have charged a 14-year-old male in connection with the incident.

A police spokesperson said: “Following extensive inquiries into a wilful fire raising at Mintlaw Pavilion and Playing Field on August 15, a 14 year old youth has been charged in relation to this incident.”

Mintlaw Boys Club is currently liaising with insurers and fundraising to replace the equipment lost.

A spokesperson had appealed for the public’s help to trace the person responsible.