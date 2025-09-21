Six people due in court after £150k haul of cocaine and heroin discovered in Aberdeen

Six people are due to appeal in court after drugs worth £150,000 were seized from a property in Aberdeen.

Police carried out a search at address on Wisely Place in Counteswells on Friday.

Officers recovered heroin with an estimated street value of £50,000 and cocaine worth about £100,000.

Six people have been arrested and charged in connection.

They include two men, aged 18 and 46, and four women, aged 20, 21, 22 and 42.

All six are due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Monday.

Detective Inspector John Pirie said: “This significant recovery highlights our commitment to disrupting drug-related crime in our communities.

“It also reinforces our ongoing commitment to the Serious Organised Crime Taskforce and the country’s Serious and Organised Crime Strategy.

“Information from the public is vital to our efforts, and I would encourage anyone concerned about drugs-related activity to contact police.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.