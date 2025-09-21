New CCTV image shared of missing walker who set off on Cape Wrath trail five days ago

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New CCTV image shared of missing walker who set off on Cape Wrath trail five days ago

Mountain rescue teams, including search dogs, are continuing their efforts to trace the 76-year-old.

By Ellie Milne
Ian Currie on CCTV at Glenfinnan train station
Ian Currie captured on CCTV at Glenfinnan train station. Image: Police Scotland.

The search for a missing walker in the Glenfinnan area is continuing five days after he was last seen – amid a fresh reported sighting.

Ian Currie set off to walk the challenging Cape Wrath trail from Fort William on Tuesday September 16.

The 76-year-old, from Edinburgh, was due to arrive at Inverie Bunkhouse on Thursday September 18 but he did not appear.

He was reported missing that evening and extensive searches have been carried out since.

Ian’s phone activity previously suggested he may have strayed from his planned path.

However, a witness has since come forward and reported a sighting of him on the Cape Wrath trail.

Ian Currie
Ian Currie, from Edinburgh, is missing in the Glenfinnan area. Image: Police Scotland.

Last seen on Cape Wrath trail on Tuesday afternoon

Officers now believe he was last seen at about 4pm on Tuesday, about 5km north of Glenfinnan train station, and still on the trail.

They have also shared an image captured on CCTV of Ian at the train station, which shows what he was wearing at the time.

He has on a black waterproof jacket and is carrying a rucksack and green tent.

A description of Ian has also been shared with the public, saying he is white, about 6ft tall and of medium build, with white hair.

He also wears glasses.

A multi-agency search has been ongoing for several days with specialist officers checking the area for any signs of Ian.

Mountain rescue teams – including those from Lochaber and the Royal Air Force – are working with search and rescue dogs and the coastguard helicopter.

Police appeal to public in efforts to trace Ian Currie

Ian Currie
Police have launched an appeal for help to trace Ian Currie. Image: Police Scotland.

Police are also continuing to appeal to the public for information.

Inspector Kay Macrae said: “I am appealing to anyone who may have been walking in the Glenfinnan area to get in touch if they believe they have seen Ian.

“I would like to thank the members of the public who have come forward with information.

“This is vital to help us locate Ian.

“Please think back to Tuesday, did you see anyone that matches Ian’s description?

“Does the new CCTV image jog your memory? If so contact police.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police via 101, quoting incident number 3967 of Thursday September 18.

