New CCTV image shared of missing walker who set off on Cape Wrath trail five days ago

The search for a missing walker in the Glenfinnan area is continuing five days after he was last seen – amid a fresh reported sighting.

Ian Currie set off to walk the challenging Cape Wrath trail from Fort William on Tuesday September 16.

The 76-year-old, from Edinburgh, was due to arrive at Inverie Bunkhouse on Thursday September 18 but he did not appear.

He was reported missing that evening and extensive searches have been carried out since.

Ian’s phone activity previously suggested he may have strayed from his planned path.

However, a witness has since come forward and reported a sighting of him on the Cape Wrath trail.

Last seen on Cape Wrath trail on Tuesday afternoon

Officers now believe he was last seen at about 4pm on Tuesday, about 5km north of Glenfinnan train station, and still on the trail.

They have also shared an image captured on CCTV of Ian at the train station, which shows what he was wearing at the time.

He has on a black waterproof jacket and is carrying a rucksack and green tent.

A description of Ian has also been shared with the public, saying he is white, about 6ft tall and of medium build, with white hair.

He also wears glasses.

A multi-agency search has been ongoing for several days with specialist officers checking the area for any signs of Ian.

Mountain rescue teams – including those from Lochaber and the Royal Air Force – are working with search and rescue dogs and the coastguard helicopter.

Police appeal to public in efforts to trace Ian Currie

Police are also continuing to appeal to the public for information.

Inspector Kay Macrae said: “I am appealing to anyone who may have been walking in the Glenfinnan area to get in touch if they believe they have seen Ian.

“I would like to thank the members of the public who have come forward with information.

“This is vital to help us locate Ian.

“Please think back to Tuesday, did you see anyone that matches Ian’s description?

“Does the new CCTV image jog your memory? If so contact police.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police via 101, quoting incident number 3967 of Thursday September 18.