Gallery: 79 colourful ‘bookbenches’ displayed together on farewell weekend

The sculptures will be auctioned off in aid of Clan Cancer Support in October.

Patsy and Alfie Peacock at the Clan BookBench Trail Farewell Weekend. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Patsy and Alfie Peacock at the Clan BookBench Trail Farewell Weekend. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
By Ellie Milne, Gemma Bibby & Kami Thomson

Visitors had the opportunity to view all 79 of the sculptures created for Clan Cancer Support’s latest charity trail in Aberdeen this weekend.

The BookBench Trail was launched at the end of June, with beautifully designed book-inspired benches installed across the north-east.

Throughout the summer, people have been able to “collect” the sculptures they spotted on the public art trail across Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray, Orkney and Shetland.

A total of 41 large “bookbenches” were brought together at the Music Hall in Aberdeen this weekend.

It was the first time they have been displayed in the same place.

Hundreds of people took advantage of the opportunity to see the eye-catching designs under one roof.

Throughout Saturday and Sunday, the public stopped by to see the art, learn more about the artists and support the charity.

All 38 mini sculptures, designed by pupils at local schools, were also part of the Farewell Weekend event.

The smaller benches will be returned to the schools.

But the larger art pieces will be auctioned off with all proceeds going to Clan – one of The Press and Journal’s charity partners.

The event will be hosted by TV personality and antiques expert Natasha Raskin Sharp at the Chester Hotel on October 8.

Check out all the photos our photographer Kami Thomson captured during the Farewell Weekend.

Fiona Fernie of CLAN with the bench display. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
The Clan BookBench Trail Farewell Weekend. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Rebecca and Rachael Ellis. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Megasounds bookbench. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
CLAN art consultant and artist Fiona Chance sitting on her bench. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Colourful benches. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
A visitor takes a photo of this colourful bench. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
The Clan BookBench Trail Farewell Weekend. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
CLAN Project Manager Teresa Bremner. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Ann Stewart. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Lots of creative designs. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
A puffin bench. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
CLAN Project Manager Teresa Bremner with CLAN art consultant Fiona Chance point at caricatures of themselves on one of the benches. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
And here they are. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Colourful cats. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Artist Ewen Milne with one of his benches the Dons Scottish Cup winning bench. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
The Clan BookBench Trail Farewell Weekend. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

