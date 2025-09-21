Gallery: 79 colourful ‘bookbenches’ displayed together on farewell weekend

Visitors had the opportunity to view all 79 of the sculptures created for Clan Cancer Support’s latest charity trail in Aberdeen this weekend.

The BookBench Trail was launched at the end of June, with beautifully designed book-inspired benches installed across the north-east.

Throughout the summer, people have been able to “collect” the sculptures they spotted on the public art trail across Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray, Orkney and Shetland.

A total of 41 large “bookbenches” were brought together at the Music Hall in Aberdeen this weekend.

It was the first time they have been displayed in the same place.

Hundreds of people took advantage of the opportunity to see the eye-catching designs under one roof.

Throughout Saturday and Sunday, the public stopped by to see the art, learn more about the artists and support the charity.

All 38 mini sculptures, designed by pupils at local schools, were also part of the Farewell Weekend event.

The smaller benches will be returned to the schools.

But the larger art pieces will be auctioned off with all proceeds going to Clan – one of The Press and Journal’s charity partners.

The event will be hosted by TV personality and antiques expert Natasha Raskin Sharp at the Chester Hotel on October 8.

Check out all the photos our photographer Kami Thomson captured during the Farewell Weekend.

