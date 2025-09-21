Tailbacks on A9 after crash at Carrbridge junction

Two cars have been involved in a crash on the A9 at the Carrbridge junction.

Emergency services were called to the busy trunk road at about 4.30pm on Sunday.

Police and ambulance crews are in attendance at the incident between Inverness and Aviemore.

The road is blocked in both directions but traffic still is able to pass the scene.

Long tailbacks have been reported in the area.

An update shared by Traffic Scotland states: “The A9 at Carrbridge is currently restricted, due to a road traffic collision.

“Road users are advised to use caution on approach.”

