Motorcyclist seriously injured in two-vehicle A9 crash near Kildary

A motorcyclist is in a serious condition in hospital following a two-vehicle crash near Kildary.

The incident happened on the A9 Inverness to Thurso road, around seven miles east of Invergordon, on Sunday evening.

Police and paramedics were called to the scene at about 8.30pm.

A black BMW 3 series and an orange Keeway TX 125 motorbike were involved in the crash.

Upon arrival, a 26-year-old male motorcyclist was found injured.

Both an ambulance and an air ambulance attended the scene.

Paramedics treated him at the scene before he was rushed to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, where his condition is described as serious.

The driver of the BMW did not require treatment.

In a statement, an ambulance spokesperson said: “We received a call at 20:40 on Sunday September 21 to attend a road traffic collision on the A9, between Kildary and Kilmuir.

“We dispatched an ambulance and an air ambulance to the scene.

“We transported one patient to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.”

Investigation launched into A9 crash

The A9 was closed for around eight hours while a full investigation was carried out, reopening shortly after 4am.

Police are now appealing to passing motorists to review their dashcam footage to assist with their inquiries.

Sergeant Scott MacDonald said: “Inquiries are ongoing and we are appealing to anyone who witnessed the crash to contact us.

“We also ask anyone with dash-cam footage of the area at the time to come forward.”

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident 3050 of Sunday September 21.