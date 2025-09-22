Man, 55, seriously injured after Aberdeen car crash

A 55-year-old man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries following a crash in Aberdeen.

The male motorist was driving along Balgownie Drive in the early hours of this morning when the incident happened.

Early reports suggest the vehicle left the road.

Police and paramedics were called to the scene at 12.30am.

The 55-year-0ld was rushed to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with serious injuries.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Inquiries ongoing into Aberdeen crash

Residents reported a police presence in the area in the moments following the crash.

The residential street was cordoned off at the junction with Grandholm Drive in all directions.

Police have confirmed inquiries into the incident are ongoing.

A police spokesperson said: “We were made aware of a crash involving a single car on Balgownie Drive in Aberdeen around 12.30am on Monday September 22.

“A 55-year-old man has been taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment to serious injuries.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”