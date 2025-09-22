Man, 55, seriously injured after Aberdeen car crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News

Man, 55, seriously injured after Aberdeen car crash

Police have launched an investigation into the single vehicle crash.

By Michelle Henderson
Close up of white police van
Police were called to the scene in the early hours of this morning. Image: Police Scotland.

A 55-year-old man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries following a crash in Aberdeen.

The male motorist was driving along Balgownie Drive in the early hours of this morning when the incident happened.

Early reports suggest the vehicle left the road.

Police and paramedics were called to the scene at 12.30am.

The 55-year-0ld was rushed to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with serious injuries.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Inquiries ongoing into Aberdeen crash

Residents reported a police presence in the area in the moments following the crash.

The residential street was cordoned off at the junction with Grandholm Drive in all directions.

Police have confirmed inquiries into the incident are ongoing.

A police spokesperson said: “We were made aware of a crash involving a single car on Balgownie Drive in Aberdeen around 12.30am on Monday September 22.

“A 55-year-old man has been taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment to serious injuries.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”

Conversation