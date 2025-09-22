Eight nights of disruption in Inverness city centre as key roads resurfaced

Motorists in the centre of Inverness face eight nights of restrictions as roadworks are carried out on three key streets.

Highland Council is to carry out resurfacing works on Bridge Street, Castle Road and Castle Street, beginning next week.

The works will be carried out over eight consecutive nights from Monday, between the hours of 8pm and 6am.

The timeframe has been chosen in an effort to minimise disruption, with all works being stood down on both Friday and Saturday.

The roads are thoroughfares for motorists travelling from the city centre to the Crown, Lochardil and Drakies areas.

Both the Inverness Town House and Inverness Castle lie on the route.

The roads are expected to fully reopen on Thursday October 9.

What will the eight-day roadworks involve?

The roadworks will begin on Monday September 29, with council workers ripping out the existing road surface on both Bridge Street and Castle Road.

In the 48 hours that follow, the new tarmac will be laid.

By Thursday October 2, workers plan to have moved on to Castle Street, where the road surface will also be removed.

Works will then cease over the weekend, before the new tarmac is introduced on Sunday and Monday evenings.

The remaining two evenings will be spent replacing road markings.

Diversions around Inverness roadworks

Motorists will have a few alternative options to avoid the roadworks.

Drivers can opt to travel through the Crown area and on through the city centre, or along Millburn Road and Old Perth Road to travel south.