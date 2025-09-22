Eight nights of disruption in Inverness city centre as key roads resurfaced

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Eight nights of disruption in Inverness city centre as key roads resurfaced

Motorists will have to take alternative routes during the works.

By Michelle Henderson
A view of Bridge Street from the Ness Bridge.
Resurfacing works will be completed on Bridge Street, Castle Road and Castle Street from next week. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

Motorists in the centre of Inverness face eight nights of restrictions as roadworks are carried out on three key streets.

Highland Council is to carry out resurfacing works on Bridge Street, Castle Road and Castle Street, beginning next week.

The works will be carried out over eight consecutive nights from Monday, between the hours of 8pm and 6am.

The timeframe has been chosen in an effort to minimise disruption, with all works being stood down on both Friday and Saturday.

The roads are thoroughfares for motorists travelling from the city centre to the Crown, Lochardil and Drakies areas.

Both the Inverness Town House and Inverness Castle lie on the route.

The roads are expected to fully reopen on Thursday October 9.

What will the eight-day roadworks involve?

The roadworks will begin on Monday September 29, with council workers ripping out the existing road surface on both Bridge Street and Castle Road.

In the 48 hours that follow, the new tarmac will be laid.

By Thursday October 2, workers plan to have moved on to Castle Street, where the road surface will also be removed.

Works will then cease over the weekend, before the new tarmac is introduced on Sunday and Monday evenings.

The remaining two evenings will be spent replacing road markings.

Diversions around Inverness roadworks

Motorists will have a few alternative options to avoid the roadworks.

Drivers can opt to travel through the Crown area and on through the city centre, or along Millburn Road and Old Perth Road to travel south.

