Three arrested in Aberdeen after drugs worth £400k seized in raid

Three men have been arrested after drugs worth more than £400k were found after a raid on an address in Aberdeen.

The trio, aged 39, 35 and 23, were all arrested by officers after a warrant was executed in Roslin Street on Sunday September 21.

Once inside, officers found both cannabis and cocaine with an estimated street value of £403,000.

The men are due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today.

Detective Constable Nick Bowyer said: “This significant recovery highlights our ongoing commitment to tackling dangerous and illegal drugs in our communities.

“This seizure underlines our commitment to the Serious Organised Crime Taskforce and the country’s Serious Organised Crime Strategy.

“Information from the public is crucial.

“Anyone with information or concerns about drugs should contact Police Scotland.”