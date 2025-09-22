‘Appalled’ Dons fans hit out after matchday buses slapped with £100 parking fines near Pittodrie

Aberdeenshire Dons fans have been left “shocked” after supporters’ buses were slapped with £100 parking fines.

Huntly Supporters Group, who have been attending Dons matches for more than 60 years, said they were “appalled” to see the bright yellow slip on their bus parked on Linksfield Road.

The fines came after the Dons crashed out of the Premier Sports Cup to Motherwell last Saturday, September 20.

The bus, which runs to every Dons home match, has been parking on the road “for many years,” before they were suddenly hit with the parking notice.

It is also understood that eight other buses parked on the road were affected.

The council says there are parking rules in place and there are no exemptions for supporter buses.

The Huntly bus has been running since the early 1960s, and aims to provide transport to rural fans to the games, some of whom are elderly and disabled.

However, a resident on Linksfield Road has complained recently to police, complaining of buses causing access issues on the road.

The supporters club was made aware of the complaint in an email sent from a member of Aberdeen FC staff on June 2 2025.

A fine was then issued last Saturday, which orders the supporters club to pay £100 to Aberdeen City Council.

Supporters’ bus fine ‘represents sad decline’ for Aberdeen FC

Mr Donald has said the fine represents a “poor reward” for 50 years of loyalty to the club.

Speaking to The P&J, Mr Donald said: “Given the lack of alternative bus parking near the ground, the fact that no notice was given to Supporters Clubs of the impending crackdown, and the Club’s awareness of the issue, I feel rural fans and the bus companies have been shamefully treated by Aberdeen City Council, Aberdeen Football Club and Police Scotland.”

An Aberdeen City Council spokesperson said: “Parking restrictions are in place on Linksfield Road, including double yellow and single yellow line no waiting restrictions.

“These restrictions apply to all vehicles, and there are no exemptions for buses to be parked on these restrictions.

“We cannot comment on the specifics of any individual cases.”

Aberdeen FC has been contacted for comment.

