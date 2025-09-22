‘Appalled’ Dons fans hit out after matchday buses slapped with £100 parking fines near Pittodrie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

‘Appalled’ Dons fans hit out after matchday buses slapped with £100 parking fines near Pittodrie

Alan Donald, chair of the Huntly supporters group, said the fine represented a 'poor reward' for over 50 years of support.

By Graham Fleming
The Huntly supporters group all posted up for a photograph in a grassy field.
The Huntly Aberdeen FC supporters group. Image: Supplied

Aberdeenshire Dons fans have been left “shocked” after supporters’ buses were slapped with £100 parking fines.

Huntly Supporters Group, who have been attending Dons matches for more than 60 years, said they were “appalled” to see the bright yellow slip on their bus parked on Linksfield Road.

The fines came after the Dons crashed out of the Premier Sports Cup to Motherwell last Saturday, September 20.

The bus, which runs to every Dons home match, has been parking on the road “for many years,” before they were suddenly hit with the parking notice.

It is also understood that eight other buses parked on the road were affected.

A birds eye view of Pittodrie Stadium with surrounding streets and the beach in the background.
The parking situation around Pittodrie stadium has been criticised. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

The council says there are parking rules in place and there are no exemptions for supporter buses.

The Huntly bus has been running since the early 1960s, and aims to provide transport to rural fans to the games, some of whom are elderly and disabled.

However, a resident on Linksfield Road has complained recently to police, complaining of buses causing access issues on the road.

The supporters club was made aware of the complaint in an email sent from a member of Aberdeen FC staff on June 2 2025.

A fine was then issued last Saturday, which orders the supporters club to pay £100 to Aberdeen City Council.

Supporters’ bus fine ‘represents sad decline’ for Aberdeen FC

Mr Donald has said the fine represents a “poor reward” for 50 years of loyalty to the club.

Speaking to The P&J, Mr Donald said: “Given the lack of alternative bus parking near the ground, the fact that no notice was given to Supporters Clubs of the impending crackdown, and the Club’s awareness of the issue, I feel rural fans and the bus companies have been shamefully treated by Aberdeen City Council, Aberdeen Football Club and Police Scotland.”

An image of the entrance to Linksfield Road.
Linksfield Road has been used for football parking for many years. Image: Google

An Aberdeen City Council spokesperson said: “Parking restrictions are in place on Linksfield Road, including double yellow and single yellow line no waiting restrictions.

“These restrictions apply to all vehicles, and there are no exemptions for buses to be parked on these restrictions.

“We cannot comment on the specifics of any individual cases.”

Aberdeen FC has been contacted for comment.

Read more: Dons fans hit out at council ‘capitalising’ on fans fined for parking on grass near Pittodrie

Conversation