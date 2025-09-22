‘Hearts go out’ to Gardenstown family as victims of tragic fire named locally

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Hearts go out’ to Gardenstown family as victims of tragic fire named locally

Kathleen Wiseman is believed to have died in the blaze and her husband Alexander was taken to hospital.

By Chris Cromar
Gardenstown house damaged by fire.
The fire took place in the early hours of Thursday morning. Image: Jasperimage.

Tributes have been paid to a woman who is believed to have died in a house fire in the Aberdeenshire village of Gardenstown.

Kathleen Wiseman has been named locally as the woman understood to have lost her life in the fire in the early hours of Thursday morning.

While police have confirmed she was in the property when the fire broke out, her body has not been found.

Her husband, Alexander, was rushed to hospital in Aberdeen after the blaze.

Local leaders have said it’s a “terrible loss” for the community and urged the public to give police and fire officials time to conduct their 10-day probe into the tragedy.

Flames and smoke billow from a home.
Mrs Wiseman is believed to have died in the fire. Image: Supplied.

A major investigation has been launched into the incident, with Mrs Wiseman’s body still unaccounted for.

Today, a joint police and fire service investigation got under way to determine how the fire started.

A section of road at Seatown – from Harbour Road westwards – has been closed to all traffic as a result.

Firefighters tackle the blaze as a police officer stands in front of blue and white police tape. The village can be seen in the background.
Police Scotland and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service are to conduct a thorough investigation into the fire. Image: Jasperimage.

The investigation is expected to take up to 10 days to complete.

Two of Troup‘s local councillors, which includes Gardenstown, paid tribute to Kathleen.

‘My sympathies go out to Mr Wiseman and his family’

Conservative Richard Menard said: “My sympathies go out to Mr Wiseman and his family.

“It’s important that we give the police and the fire brigade time to carry out their investigation into this serious issue.

“I’d like to thank the members of the community who have rallied round as well.”

Mark Findlater standing at a bridge near King Edward.
Councillor Mark Findlater described the incident as a “very bad situation”. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Reform UK councillor Mark Findlater – a former Aberdeenshire Council leader – added: “It’s a terrible loss and it’s a very bad situation.

“It’s a real shock for a tight-knit community that Gardenstown is.

“My heart goes out to everybody involved and the families in a terrible situation.”

Conversation