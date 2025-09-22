‘Hearts go out’ to Gardenstown family as victims of tragic fire named locally

Tributes have been paid to a woman who is believed to have died in a house fire in the Aberdeenshire village of Gardenstown.

Kathleen Wiseman has been named locally as the woman understood to have lost her life in the fire in the early hours of Thursday morning.

While police have confirmed she was in the property when the fire broke out, her body has not been found.

Her husband, Alexander, was rushed to hospital in Aberdeen after the blaze.

Local leaders have said it’s a “terrible loss” for the community and urged the public to give police and fire officials time to conduct their 10-day probe into the tragedy.

A major investigation has been launched into the incident, with Mrs Wiseman’s body still unaccounted for.

Today, a joint police and fire service investigation got under way to determine how the fire started.

A section of road at Seatown – from Harbour Road westwards – has been closed to all traffic as a result.

The investigation is expected to take up to 10 days to complete.

Two of Troup‘s local councillors, which includes Gardenstown, paid tribute to Kathleen.

‘My sympathies go out to Mr Wiseman and his family’

Conservative Richard Menard said: “My sympathies go out to Mr Wiseman and his family.

“It’s important that we give the police and the fire brigade time to carry out their investigation into this serious issue.

“I’d like to thank the members of the community who have rallied round as well.”

Reform UK councillor Mark Findlater – a former Aberdeenshire Council leader – added: “It’s a terrible loss and it’s a very bad situation.

“It’s a real shock for a tight-knit community that Gardenstown is.

“My heart goes out to everybody involved and the families in a terrible situation.”