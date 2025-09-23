Union Terrace Gardens nominated for major architecture award

Union Terrace Gardens in Aberdeen has been nominated for a major architecture award, nearly three years after it reopened to the public.

The famous city centre park’s new look was finally unveiled in December 2022, having undergone a £30 million renovation.

It reopened after years of proposals, false starts and plenty of argument over the best way forward for the iconic site.

And now it has been nominated for the Royal Incorporation of Architects in Scotland (RIAS) Andrew Doolan Best Building in Scotland Award.

The professional body said the “ambitious” project has “revived Aberdeen’s key public space”.

The nomination also praised the park’s “refined, lantern-like” pavilions.

They are home to Common Sense Coffee House and Bar, SugarBird Wines in the Gardens and Wild Goose.

The pavilions were praised for “sitting in harmony with their historic context”.

Also acknowledged was the park’s landscape and engineering work, which has been “enriched with conservation elements”.

This includes restored statues, railings, arcade arches and the subterranean Victorian toilets.

‘UTG is now a landmark cultural and inclusive destination’

The nomination concludes: “Union Terrace Gardens is now a landmark cultural and inclusive destination.

“It demonstrates the power of contextual, people-centred design in transforming a city’s sense of place.”

As well as UTG, two of the other three nominations for the award come from across the north and north-east.

Gairnshiel Jubilee Bridge in Aberdeenshire has also been nominated for “Scotland’s foremost annual architecture prize”.

The bridge, located in Glengairn on Royal Deeside, was opened to the public in October 2023 by King Charles.

It provides a new route over the River Gairn and diverts traffic away from the Category A-listed Gairnshiel Bridge immediately upstream.

Its nomination reads: “Gairnshiel Jubilee Bridge offers a offers a simple, but confident companion to the historic crossing.

“That has been set aside for pedestrian use to safeguard this for future generations.”

Fairburn Tower up for award

In Muir of Ord in the Highlands, meanwhile, the 16th and 17th-century Fairburn Tower is also up for the RIAS award.

The Category A listed structure has been described as a “rare example” of a surviving tower house from the Scottish Renaissance.

But it had fallen into a state of disrepair and was once on the Buildings at Risk Register for Scotland.

It has since been turned into a “characterful” self-catering holiday let, which has been described as “well-suited to today’s visitors”.

According to RIAS: “The design was implemented with great sympathy and close attention to detail.

“It balances authentic restoration of Scotland’s built heritage with a creative, sustainable retrofit and reuse approach.”

The final nominee is the University of Aberdeen’s Nucleus Building.

The winner will be announced in December.