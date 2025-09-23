Union Terrace Gardens nominated for major architecture award

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News

Union Terrace Gardens nominated for major architecture award

The project is said to have 'revived Aberdeen's key public space'.

By Chris Cromar
Union Terrace Gardens from above, busy with visitors. His Majesty's Theatre can be seen in the background.
Union Terrace Gardens is one of four nominations for the prestigious award. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Union Terrace Gardens in Aberdeen has been nominated for a major architecture award, nearly three years after it reopened to the public.

The famous city centre park’s new look was finally unveiled in December 2022, having undergone a £30 million renovation.

It reopened after years of proposals, false starts and plenty of argument over the best way forward for the iconic site.

And now it has been nominated for the Royal Incorporation of Architects in Scotland (RIAS) Andrew Doolan Best Building in Scotland Award.

The professional body said the “ambitious” project has “revived Aberdeen’s key public space”.

Aberdeen sign in Union Terrace Gardens.
UTG’s redevelopment was designed by Stallan-Brand Architecture + Design and LDA Design. Image: Marilyn Christie.

The nomination also praised the park’s “refined, lantern-like” pavilions.

They are home to Common Sense Coffee House and Bar, SugarBird Wines in the Gardens and Wild Goose.

The pavilions were praised for “sitting in harmony with their historic context”.

Outside of Wild Goose in Aberdeen.
Union Terrace Gardens’ “refined, lantern-like” pavilions were praised. Image: Liza Hamilton/DC Thomson.

Also acknowledged was the park’s landscape and engineering work, which has been “enriched with conservation elements”.

This includes restored statues, railings, arcade arches and the subterranean Victorian toilets.

‘UTG is now a landmark cultural and inclusive destination’

The nomination concludes: “Union Terrace Gardens is now a landmark cultural and inclusive destination.

“It demonstrates the power of contextual, people-centred design in transforming a city’s sense of place.”

As well as UTG, two of the other three nominations for the award come from across the north and north-east.

Gairnshiel Jubilee Bridge.
Gairnshiel Jubilee Bridge opened in October 2023.

Gairnshiel Jubilee Bridge in Aberdeenshire has also been nominated for “Scotland’s foremost annual architecture prize”.

The bridge, located in Glengairn on Royal Deeside, was opened to the public in October 2023 by King Charles.

It provides a new route over the River Gairn and diverts traffic away from the Category A-listed Gairnshiel Bridge immediately upstream.

Its nomination reads: “Gairnshiel Jubilee Bridge offers a offers a simple, but confident companion to the historic crossing.

“That has been set aside for pedestrian use to safeguard this for future generations.”

Fairburn Tower up for award

In Muir of Ord in the Highlands, meanwhile, the 16th and 17th-century Fairburn Tower is also up for the RIAS award.

The Category A listed structure has been described as a  “rare example” of a surviving tower house from the Scottish Renaissance.

But it had fallen into a state of disrepair and was once on the Buildings at Risk Register for Scotland.

Fairburn Tower.
Fairburn Tower before its regeneration. Image: Supplied.

It has since been turned into a “characterful” self-catering holiday let, which has been described as “well-suited to today’s visitors”.

The renovated tower.
Fairburn Tower has undergone an impressive restoration. Image: RIAS/Simpson & Brown

According to RIAS: “The design was implemented with great sympathy and close attention to detail.

The beautifully renovated interior features a stunning ceiling.
The stunning interior: Image: RIAS/Simpson and Brown

“It balances authentic restoration of Scotland’s built heritage with a creative, sustainable retrofit and reuse approach.”

The final nominee is the University of Aberdeen’s Nucleus Building.

The winner will be announced in December.

