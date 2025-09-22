News Large fire service response triggered by Elgin blaze Fire engines as well as police cars were all mobilised to the scene this afternoon. By Graham Fleming September 22 2025, 7:49 pm September 22 2025, 7:49 pm Share Large fire service response triggered by Elgin blaze Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/6856085/fire-engines-sent-to-large-elgin-blaze/ Copy Link 0 comment A number of fire appliances pictured on the scene of the gorse fire near Elgin. Image: Tyler McNeill A number of fire engines are tackling a blaze near Elgin. Three fire engines and two police cars were seen near Covesea Road after a fire in an open wooded area. The incident was recorded at around 2.30pm at the Moray town. It has confirmed to be a gorse fire affecting a grassy patch. A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 2.36pm on Monday, September 22, to reports of a fire in the open near to Covesea Road, Elgin. “Operations Control mobilised four fire appliances and one specialist resource. “Firefighters are working to extinguish a fire affecting an area of grass and gorse. “There are no reported casualties and crews are currently still in attendance.”
