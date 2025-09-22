Large fire service response triggered by Elgin blaze

A number of fire engines are tackling a blaze near Elgin.

Three fire engines and two police cars were seen near Covesea Road after a fire in an open wooded area.

The incident was recorded at around 2.30pm at the Moray town.

It has confirmed to be a gorse fire affecting a grassy patch.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 2.36pm on Monday, September 22, to reports of a fire in the open near to Covesea Road, Elgin.

“Operations Control mobilised four fire appliances and one specialist resource.

“Firefighters are working to extinguish a fire affecting an area of grass and gorse.

“There are no reported casualties and crews are currently still in attendance.”