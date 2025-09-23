Castlehill Care Home slammed following damning BBC documentary

An Inverness care home has been slammed after shocking scenes of abuse against residents were aired on a BBC expose.

Castlehill Care Home, which is located in the Cradlehall area of the Highland capital, was featured on Disclosure on BBC One Scotland last night.

One of Scotland’s largest care homes, with 88 rooms, it opened in 2019 and is owned by Morar Living.

Its owners have been accused of “cruelty” and “neglect” after the programme was televised.

BBC journalist Catriona MacPhee went undercover in the facility as a cleaner for seven weeks to secure an insight into the home.

During her time here, the programme reveals she witnessed vulnerable residents being left alone for hours, including in urine-soaked clothes and wet bedsheets, with many calling for help to no avail.

It comes months after a Press and Journal exclusive revealed the serious issues some families were having at the home.

The care home was issued with an improvement notice in May after it was graded as “unsatisfactory” in three key areas.

Morar Living made an unsuccessful court bid to prevent the BBC broadcast from being shown.

A spokesperson for the firm said it was “appalled” by the footage aired, saying they were not allowed to preview the footage.

They added that the hour-long programme “does not reflect” the home’s current standards of care and stressed that staff had been fired for failure to meet standards.

What is the current picture at the home?

Fees at the home are up to £1,800 per week for “kind, compassionate and specialist” dementia care.

Recent inspection reports have reflected progress at Castlehill, amid a £1 million refurbishment, but the Care Inspectorate says work is still needed to meet key standards.

NHS Highland has paid almost £10m in fees to Castlehill Care Home since it was built in 2019.

But earlier this month the health board and NHS Highland suspended admissions until further improvements are made.

‘Abuse’ captured on film at Inverness care home

In the footage that featured on Disclosure, one resident with a stoma bag was unable to get it reattached as staff were too busy.

As a result of this, the woman was left screaming.

Some residents were left sitting in chairs for up to eight hours, with only a TV for stimulation.

And one resident’s daughter claimed her mum had not been showered for two weeks.

There were security concerns too, as a man with dementia was able to bypass code-access security doors on a number of occasions.

In one scene, a resident was prodded with a walking stick by a care worker, while in another male staff gave intimate personal care to a woman when a female staff member had been requested.

The documentary did show that some staff did do well for patients, although it was acknowledged that short staffing was described as a “chronic problem”.

In another clip, workers in the staff room discussing why more “local” staff did not work there.

Castlehill Care Home pays its carers £13 per hour, which is in line with other care homes.

Last year, the home had more complaints upheld against it than any other – with a total of 10.

According to the BBC, which spoke to several families, there have been improvements in the past month.

Castlehill Care Home ‘appalled’ by BBC footage

In a statement released following the airing of the BBC programme, a spokesperson for Castlehill Care Home said: “We are appalled by the footage aired in the BBC programme.

“It was not provided to us in advance and does not reflect the situation today.

“The safety, health and wellbeing of residents remains our absolute priority at all times.

“As the programme made clear, we had already dismissed staff for failing to meet the highest standards of professional and compassionate conduct before the programme was broadcast.”

They add: “The Care Inspectorate has recognised the significant improvements made in the past three months.

“We must ensure that these improvements are sustained.

“In excess of £1m is being invested in the refurbishment of the home and we thank all residents and their families for their patience during the renovations.”

Work under way to improve standards at Inverness care home

In May, the Care Inspectorate issued Castlehill with an improvement notice after grading it as “unsatisfactory” in three key areas.

Inspectors carried out regular checks and Castlehill was issued with further improvement notice targets and deadlines over the course of the summer, during the time the BBC was investigating.

Inspectors have now withdrawn their urgent improvement notice in light of progress, driven by changes including the replacement of contract employees with permanent staff.

The care home is still being monitored, as inspectors acknowledged issues remain around staff training, infection control and medication practices.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the Care Inspectorate said: “Everyone in Scotland has the right to high quality, safe and compassionate care which meets their needs and respects their choices.

“We take all concerns raised with us seriously and consider all information given to us carefully.

“A number of concerns have been raised with us in relation to Castlehill Care Home and we have upheld complaints in relation to this service.”

“We will not hesitate to take further action where it is required.”

NHS Highland has been contacted for comment.